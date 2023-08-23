Many Americans say they have lost confidence in television news and other broadcast news outlets presenting the news fairly and accurately. Today there are many 24-hour news outlets broadcasting through cable and satellite networks, over-the-air networks and streaming channels through internet online services.
Today, nearly three-quarters of U.S. adults say the news media is increasing the political polarization in the country. And just under half say they have little to no trust in the media’s ability to report the news fairly and accurately, according to a May 2023 survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
The report shows Americans have significant concerns about misinformation — and the role played by the media itself along with politicians and social media companies in spreading it — but that many are also concerned about growing threats to journalists’ safety, according to researchers at The AP-NORC Center. There’s been an erosion of trust among the public when it comes to broadcast news.
That breakdown in trust has caused many Americans to reject the mainstream news media, often in favor of social media and unreliable websites that spread misleading claims and that can become partisan echo chambers, leading to social and political polarization.
AP-NORC pollsters report that while a slim majority of Americans say they have some degree of confidence in the news media’s ability to report the news fully and fairly, only 16% say they are very confident. Forty-five percent say they have little to no confidence at all.
The survey shows the complicated relationship many Americans have with the media: A majority rate in-depth and investigative reporting as very helpful or extremely helpful for understanding the issues they care about, but they are more likely to say they regularly scan the headlines than read an in-depth investigative article. And while overall trust in the media is low, a majority of respondents say the media is doing at least somewhat well in covering issues they care about.
Four in 10 say the press is doing more to hurt American democracy, while only about 2 in 10 say the press is doing more to protect it. An additional 4 in 10 say neither applies, according to AP-NORC.
Partisan cable news outlets and social media platforms have driven the problem by conditioning many Americans to see one another as enemies, said Joe Salegna, who lives on Long Island, New York. “I think it’s tearing this country apart. Since the 2016 election I think it’s gotten a lot worse”, Salegna, 50, told the AP from an online report by AP reporter David Klepper from May 1, 2023.
Experts say America’s heightened political divisions have a number of causes — gerrymandering that reduces political competition, for example, or politicians who stoke fear and distrust — but media fragmentation and misinformation are making a clear impact, too.
On the other hand, concern about the threat posed by misinformation unites Americans of both parties, with about 9 in 10 U.S. adults saying misinformation is a problem.
A third of American adults say they see stories with false claims from politicians or misleading headlines every day, as reported in the AP-NORC poll results.
But broadcast news is a big money maker for many media outlets. It’s a relatively low-budget enterprise because most outlets carry a small staff of online or on-air personalities who don’t research and write the stories they present. The media outlets pick up feed from wire services such as Bloomberg News, Reuters, United Press International, Al Jazeera, The BBC, The Associated Press and others.
The media outlets might do a limited number of live back to back reports featuring several on-air hosts. These reports are then repeated over and over during the 24-hour news cycle with programmed updates interjected at timed intervals. And while it may appear to be a continuous live report, many broadcasts are previously recorded reports with timed updates added to make it appear as a 24-hour live report. Paid advertising is added by the programming and engineering staff behind the scenes.
Many online broadcasts and online streaming newscasts are run on auto-pilot, which provides a continuous stream of ad revenue for the big media company. Media companies are turning more and more to these types of auto-pilot news broadcasts while giving up on live broadcasts featuring reality shows, traditional sitcoms as well as big-budget Hollywood-style action thrillers.
Lowell Thomas hosted the first-ever regularly-scheduled news broadcast on American television back in March 1940. It was a simulcast of his nightly 6:45 p.m. NBC radio newscast with the television broadcast seen only in New York City over what was then experimental TV station W2XBS. In June 1941, W2XBS became pioneering NBC television station WNBT, which later became WNBC, according to the online service Wikipedia. The founders of WNBC must’ve had great foresight in knowing that over time the call letters W2XBS would not fit well in today’s environment of misinformation, deception and cynicism. W2XBS would probably struggle to get credibility and acceptance (pun intended).