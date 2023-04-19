BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Second graders at West Lee Elementary School have become published authors!
“The journey to publishing this book, ‘Imagination,’ started weeks ago as students went through the writing process that involved the steps of brainstorming, drafting, revising, editing, and here we are now at publishing,” says teacher Marlene Golding.
It all started when students worked on the narrative writing unit in Writers Workshop. “They wrote imaginative stories where they were encouraged to exercise their creative minds and go wild with their thinking,” Golding said. “From this, the students were able to broaden their thought processes, boosting their imaginations as they created new worlds, situations, and characters that were outside the box.”
The book features stories from each student in the grade along with an illustration.
“We celebrated the best part of the process — a classroom filled with proud, smiling authors with a memory that will last a lifetime, plus a full-color, deluxe hardcover book for our library, thanks to Student Treasures,” Golding said. “To our second graders, let this be the lesson that whatever you put your heart to do, you will achieve it. Keep on working hard…never stop writing your stories and remember our mantra… ‘The author is never done!’ ”
The second graders shared the stories they wrote and illustrated with seniors at the Lee County Council on Aging centers in Spring Hill and Bishopville recently. Council on Aging Executive Director Laurie Watkins said the young authors “did a great job and everyone at both centers enjoyed their visits. We appreciate them sharing their stories and thank them for the gifts they brought.”