One lesson I did learn about arithmetic that year was that individualized instruction, which someone recommended during my college days, did not work with the kinds of students I taught. Except for children in the tip-top group, students needed group direct instruction. When Miss Averitt discovered that the room had manipulatives relating to geometry, she showed me how I could use them to teach the area and volume of various shapes. Pouring sand from a cone to a cylinder explained the relationship better than mere words could do.
One other person contributed to my well-being that first year. Mr. Arlie Moretz had been my supervising teacher during student teaching. At the end of the 12-week term — Appalachian State University was on a quarter system rather than a semester — he gave me his address and invited me to write him whenever I had a problem. I did, and I did.
Happily, he answered all of my letters with good sound advice, and I had enough sense to learn from him and every other educator I knew — which was everybody. It was a valuable lesson then and continues to be a mainstay in my learning.
One important realization which came to me during my first months of teaching was that, while I had a teaching degree, I really didn’t know what I was doing. It’s not the worst situation to know that you don’t know. Far worse is not to know that you don’t know.
Alfred North Whitehead famously noted that “Not ignorance but ignorance of ignorance is the death of knowledge.” He could have been referring to me. I resolved that as soon as I had the money, I would do something I had never anticipated — return to school with a new sense of urgency.
Meanwhile, a fortuitous change in my procedures occurred because of a motorcyclist named Henry Winkler and known as The Fonz. He popularized the idea of holding up one’s thumb. I decided that would be a good way for students to tell me they knew the answer. (I hated to have students blurt their responses, for slower children simply imitated what
they heard the more advanced
children saying.)
I also found that students who wildly waved their hands begging to be called on to parade their knowledge often distracted the children behind them. Thus, the thumb held desk- or stomach-high prevented visual distractions, although it didn’t prevent clever children from holding both thumbs at their desk or slightly higher, and it did not prevent grunts suggesting their intense desire to be recognized.
Eventually, the use of thumbs worked its way into choral responses after the value of sufficient think-time was recognized as beneficial for students who could never respond fast enough to be on Jeopardy! (The research by Donald D. Durrell and Mary Budd Rowe was still in the future).
Once a week, we had two special teachers. Miss Jeannine Easterling, the high school’s Bible teacher, came for 30 minutes. She told Bible stories and ended with a prayer. Mrs. Myrtle McClure, the music teacher, also came for 30 minutes. She brought a record player (!) and taught us new songs. During both of the sessions, I stayed in the class during their presentations, not realizing they were supposed to give us a break. Nobody told me, and I never thought to ask.
Mrs. McClure was kind enough to loan me some of her records. I had taken a music appreciation class in college and had become interested in classical music. At first, I simply played the records. Not long thereafter, I decided to connect selected music with the students’ writing. I remember using Rimsky-Korsakov’s “Flight of the Bumblebee” and “Song of India,” Wagner’s “Ride of the Valkyries,” Haydn’s “Surprise Symphony,” and Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker” and “Sixth Symphony” (Pathetique).
Sometimes I explained the history or story. At other times, I asked the students to compose an episode reflecting the mood of the music. In the latter assignment, several students wrote about taking home a report card showing they had failed their classes. Eventually I had enough money to begin my own collection of good music. My records now are antiques, I guess.
We did not have an art teacher, and I had/have no creativity or art skill. Since there were only a few weeks before Christmas, the class needed to do something. Someone suggested we make a poster saying “Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.” And then I remembered that we had all those wonderful rolls of colorful paper. We splurged on a huge banner covering most of one side of the room.
LeAnn, who had a beautiful handwriting, penciled in the words, most of the class cut the colored papers into gazillions of multi-colored specks. Others sprinkled the kaleidoscope where some classmates had applied Elmer’s Glue (which we had in abundance) on the letters. Still others used books to help the specks adhere to the banner. (Remember Henry Ford’s assembly line?) Then we noticed that some of those books had dabs of paste on their covers.
When finished, it was quite attractive, and everyone had participated (and missed some lessons as well). We then attached it along one dull institutional green wall. Today’s banner would have to celebrate Winter Vacation and New Year. Furthermore, the Fire Code Marshall would reject the hanging of the banner.
One problem remained. The floor was also sprinkled with random bits of paper; one of the students sought the custodian and secured some brooms so we could clean up the mess. He surely must have been pleased. From that activity I developed the practice of having my students leave our room neat and clean in the afternoons so he would not have to spend time in my class. Eventually that habit yielded an unexpected windfall which came two years later. Good or bad practices often come back to help or haunt us.
Since Christmas usually means Christmas trees, we decided to decorate one. Some student whose name I no longer recall brought a small one, and we cut colored paper into strips and made chains to drape around the tree. Today that would be questioned or forbidden. I didn’t know enough to ask for permission, and no one complained. I had not heard the expression “It’s easier to ask forgiveness than permission.”