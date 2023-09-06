George and my dad decided the only way to stop the constant drain on their firewood and other supplies was to discourage people from stopping at their dugout to camp, so they came up with a plan.
Late one evening a big wagon loaded with furniture, chickens, a cow, goats, a wife and several kids came creaking to a halt next to the windmill. As the milk cow and three goats joined their horses at the water tank, the man came and asked if he and his family could camp there. My dad was outside and told him it would be fine, and suggested they unhitch their wagon and turn all their livestock into the pasture.
It was getting close to dark when the man came back to see if he could “borrow” a little coffee for breakfast. My dad told him to come to the dugout and he would get it for him. As the man descended the dirt steps into the dimly lit room, there sat George, wiry haired, naked, hairy as an ape and chained to one leg of the bed. He was sitting on the floor, muttering some sort of unintelligible gibberish and making little piles of dirt with his hands. When he saw the man, he uttered a low growl, leaped to his feet and lunged at him. The chain jerked him to a stop just before he reached the man’s throat.
The poor man scrambled back up the steps in terror. My dad told him the man in the dugout was his brother who had gone crazy a few weeks back. He explained that he was keeping him chained up until the ranch owner could come out and take him to the insane asylum in town. To add emphasis to their story, my dad pointed to a dead horse about a hundred yards away and told him that George had killed it with his bare hands. The horse had actually been struck by lightning.
As soon as it was dark, and the man had told his family the story of the crazy man in the dugout, my dad started yelling for help. When the man came running, my dad told him that George had escaped and they had to catch him before he got away and did something awfully bad. They especially needed to keep him outside of the catch pasture and away from the man’s wife and kids. My dad explained that if he could get hold of his brother’s chain, he could usually calm him down enough to handle him.
My dad started one way and sent the man in the other direction. George was waiting, saw him coming and took after him in the dark, growling and rattling his chain. He chased him a full lap around the pasture, passed the chain to my dad who chased him another lap. They took turns chasing the poor man around and around the pasture until he was ready to drop. Finally, my dad yelled that he’d finally caught George and had him under control.
When it was light enough to see the next morning, the man and his family were gone, left during the night. As the man moved on westward, he told everyone he met about the crazy man in chains who killed horses with his bare hands and how he and his family had barely escaped with their lives. The people who heard the story told others who made a wide circle around the windmill and kept going until it was out of sight. Naturally, many were soon telling about the crazy man in chains, and with each telling the story got bigger and better. Within a few days, the story of the wild man running loose, chasing people and killing animals had spread for miles in every direction. It quickly cured their problem of people stopping and asking to stay and borrow things they needed.
When the owner, Chester Peek, heard about the wild man chasing people and killing horses at his ranch, he took some deputies with him for protection and headed out to see what was going on. When George and my dad told him what they’d done, he failed to see the humor in it and fired both of them.