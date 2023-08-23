Mr. Grantham also taught health, which really was physical education. By this time, the school had constructed a new gymnasium, and we met there every day. Usually we played basketball (which was his special interest and strength) and did calisthenics — pushups, jumping jacks, deep knee bends, etc. Usually we divided into teams — shirts and skins — and played while he offered suggestions.
Not being athletically inclined, I was quite surprised when he asked me to try out for the basketball team. (It was a conference winner almost every year and sometimes won every single game during the season.) I could hardly dribble a ball and couldn’t imagine why he would even ask. Much later I concluded that he wanted a player who would not be lost to the team because of academic reasons.
Although I read the sports news during study hall each day, I would not have had transportation and would never have acquired sufficient ability to play the sport. Indeed, when we played baseball, I didn’t know how to hold the bat (I held it cross-handed) until he showed me how it should be held. I never learned to throw the ball overhanded and always dreaded practice sessions.
After the gymnasium was completed, there appeared to be a need for a baseball field. During our “spare” time, a number of us cleared brush, removed rocks, and did whatever else we were told. Eventually, there was a spacious ball field.
So we had a large gym and a big baseball field — but a very small library and still no cafeteria! School lunchrooms are ubiquitous today. Sports facilities and activities sometimes take priority over STEM/STEAM labs, academic opportunities, and the fine arts. STEM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math. STEAM includes the Arts.
The following year I was enrolled in algebra; my principal, Mr. Oliven T. Cowan, was my teacher. Each day he followed the same routine. At the beginning of the period, he would discuss some examples. Suddenly, the secretary would knock on the door and loudly whisper that he had an important telephone call. He would leave her in charge; we would not see him until the following day. We never complained, just did our homework.
I took two years of French taught by an English teacher, Jean Grantham, who just happened to have studied French in college. She did the best she could under the circumstances. Each year I took English and made A’s. Because of my extensive reading, vocabulary knowledge was one of my strengths. One of my English teachers gave us the Reader’s Digest vocabulary tests each month.
Once, when I answered all 20 items correctly, she accused me of cheating! I was deeply offended. In literature, we studied Silas Marner, The Rime of the Ancient Mariner, The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, and Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet and Macbeth. We were also required to make a notebook discussing the various stories. I included a quilt square to accompany my discussion of “Aunt Mehitabel’s Quilt.”
Although I had received a typewriter either for Christmas or my birthday (probably around grade eight), I did not use it when writing any of my papers or the multiple book reports that were required. Having to complete that assignment, which struck me as busywork, ruined the joy that accompanied the reading of so many books.
That typewriter was my companion throughout college. Although it was eventually replaced by more modern electric typewriters and finally computers, I still have it.
In some classes, we were required to use pen and ink instead of pencils. The pens of the day had to be filled from a small ink bottle which fit neatly in a space in the upper right part of our desks. Each pen had a tiny lever which had to be moved to intake the ink. Sometimes the process became rather messy!
In biology, we had some microscopes that were the bane of my existence. I could hardly ever adjust the knobs correctly to find the tiny specimens that had to be drawn on my paper. The difficulty in manipulating the microscope foreshadowed problems I would encounter in undergraduate and graduate school as well.
We had a study hall during some years, and it was a god-send. My family did not subscribe to a newspaper, and we didn’t listen to the news. My favorite programs in sixth and seventh grades were “The Lone Ranger” at 5:00 and “Sky King Ranch” at 5:30.
In school, I fell in love with current events and can attribute much of my interest to the availability of several newspapers (Charlotte Observer, Greensboro Daily News, Winston-Salem Journal, and the local paper, the Stanly News and Press) in the study hall. Usually I could read all of them because most students weren’t interested in anything except for the sports pages.
Our small high school library was in an adjacent room. The choices were very limited, but at least there were books to read! (They were a welcomed addition to the old history books which my World War II veteran Uncle George stored in a chest in one of the back bedrooms. I had read those books several times rather than playing outside with my cousins.)
We now know that the availability and use of reading materials is associated with higher levels of achievement. After all, if there are no books in the home, how does one get sufficient practice to become competent in reading? I am reminded of Richard Allington’s 1977 classic article “If they don’t read, how they ever gonna get good?” Although that was years after I was in school, I remember having NO library books in any of my classrooms.