Come celebrate National Trails Day at a Tails and Trails event in Walnut Creek Park on Saturday, June 3.
Join Lancaster County Stormwater, Lancaster County Parks and Recreation, the Lancaster Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (LSPCA) and the Carolina Thread Trail for the event in Walnut Creek Park from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
National Trails Day, founded by the American Hiking Society in 1993, is a day of public events aimed at highlighting the importance of our National Trails System and advocating for increased trail use and volunteer stewardship.
This year, the local event will also highlight some of the dogs up for adoption at the Lancaster County Animal Shelter.
The Tails and Trails event will include hikes on a section of the Carolina Thread Trail, family-friendly activities and music.
The LSPCA will be bringing along shelter dogs to take a walk with you if you choose. This event will give the shelter dogs an opportunity to get out in the fresh air for some extra exercise and affection.
The section of the trail that will be used for the event hugs Twelve-Mile Creek for nearly 3.5 miles and travels into North Carolina, where a 170-foot suspension bridge spans the creek. At this point in the Twelve-Mile Creek Trail, you will be connected to the Twelve-Mile Creek Greenway in Waxhaw, N.C.
Registration for the event is not required. But if you would like to volunteer to walk a shelter dog, please sign up in advance by visiting https://form.jotform.com/231305312194041.
Walnut Creek Park is at 10521 Walnut Creek Parkway, Lancaster.