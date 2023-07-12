Animal shelter can use your time, donations
You have been very generous with your public service announcements about the animal shelter. That means a lot to the community.
My involvement with the Lee County Animal Shelter remains unabated. Here is the latest word on what the shelter needs to properly care for the animals at the shelter, according to shelter director Colby Cole.
Bedding: Old blankets, towels, preferably cotton. The bedding is washed until it can no longer be used and is then discarded.
Nourishment: Dry food for dogs and cats. One variety is desired as a change in the animal’s diet can cause problems. The desired brand is: SPORTSMIX for both cats and dogs, sold at Pig Creek Farm Supply in Bishopville.
Adoption: Adopt a cat or dog! They make wonderful companions for people of all ages.
Volunteers: Volunteers are the lifeblood of the Shelter. If you have spare time, give these animals a taste of a good life w hile waiting for their fate, hopefully adoption.
Monetary Donations: A check written out to Lee County Animal Shelter with a note section spelling out that the donation is for food, medical procedure, general or specific supplies. These options allow management to better decide how to meet budget requirements.
In summary, all Lee County residents working as a team can make a difference in the efficient and professional operation of the animal shelter.
Thanks,
George Roberts