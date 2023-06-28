BISHOPVILLE — Agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 18 in Lee County.
Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Piedmont Road that Sunday afternoon regarding a domestic assault involving an armed male subject, later identified as Marquis Griffin, 27.
Agents said when deputies arrived at the home, there was an exchange of gunfire and Griffin was shot and died on the scene. One deputy was shot in the leg and taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Lee County Sheriff Daniel Simon said two patrol cars and a mobile home also were hit by bullets during the exchange of gunfire.
According to a press release from SLED, this is an ongoing investigation and no other information about the case will be disclosed at this time. SLED conducts law enforcement officer involved shooting (OIS) investigations at the request of the agency involved in the incident or the agency with jurisdiction. SLED agents will conduct interviews with all potential witnesses, collect all relevant evidence and will forensically test evidence as needed. Information gathered in the SLED investigation of the incident will be summarized in a case file report to be submitted to prosecutors.
The incident in Lee County was the 18th officer-involved shooting in South Carolina in 2023. This is the first officer-involved shooting for the Lee County Sheriff’s Office this year.
In 2022, there were 32 officer-involved shootings in South Carolina. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office had no officer-involved shootings last year.
Sheriff Simon said June 18 was the first officer-involved shooting in Lee County where an officer was injured since Dec. 17, 2013. “The last officer-involved shooting we’ve had was in 2017 on Raccoon Road,” he said. “We see it every day elsewhere but you just never know. It’s getting dangerous out here and you never know what you’re going to face.”
Simon said when SLED concludes its investigation, he will be able to share more details about the shooting with the public.