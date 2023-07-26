Editor’s Note: The following column should have run the week after the July 12 column since it is a continuation of the story of the author’s fifth grade year, which concluded with the author ending up as the only student in Mr. Huneycutt’s class. The Observer regrets the error.
Hurriedly summoned, the new principal arrived post haste and redistributed the students more equitably. That was my first day as a teacher’s pet, and, let me assure you, it was not fun.
I don’t know whether the northern schools were “ahead” of the southern schools; I just know that I did well on all but one of my subjects. Multiplication must have been taught in grade four and, since I had missed it, I was often confused in the fifth grade.
I still remember trying to figure out answers by using the information that I possessed. For instance, I knew that 6 x 8 = 48, so I cleverly assumed that 7 x 7 = 48. After all, 7 is one more than 6 and also one less than 8. Multiplication didn’t work that way, however, and it took some time for me to catch up in math. I don’t recall my teacher’s ever realizing the nature of my problem. After all, I did well in the other subjects.
By this time, I had developed a keen interest in reading. Since we had no books at home, I began reading the cereal boxes (usually Nabisco’s Shredded Wheat) and the Montgomery Wards and Sears, Roebuck catalogs. They were handy for several purposes in the outhouse at the bottom of the gently sloping hill. Also, that year, the bookmobile stopped at a house across the cotton field, and my sister and I carefully negotiated our way between the plants to check out books.
Being the second youngest in a class has both advantages and disadvantages. One problem was that I did not possess common knowledge that everyone else in the class had — and teased me regularly about. Not until December of that year, when Mother took me to the big town of Albemarle one Saturday, did she ask me about Santa Claus — and then broke the bad news. Having been embarrassed by my lack of knowledge, I refused to admit the truth to my classmates.
I was a well-behaved student; my dad had warned that if I ever got a paddling at school (which was allowed and common back then), I would get “something worse” at home. His actual words were “If you get a paddling at school, you’ll have to eat at the mantelpiece for a month (meaning that I wouldn’t be able to sit down because of the pain).
When I did get “something worse” at home, it wasn’t because of transgressions at school. I was involved in only one altercation there. Someone hit me, and, despite shedding tears and blood simultaneously, I did not retaliate. The boy was punished; my teacher commended me for staying out of trouble. Unfortunately, my failure to defend whatever honor I was supposed to possess did not endear me to some of my classmates.
And, possibly because I seemed to be a good and loyal student, Mr. Huneycutt asked me to create the social studies and science tests. That wasn’t hard; the questions were supposed to be true-false, possibly because they could be checked easily. I made up many of those tests and always received A’s on them — until the day I made the lazy boy decision and created a pattern of true-false-true-false-true-false, etc.
My teacher was smarter than I had anticipated; he surreptitiously rearranged the questions, and I failed my own test. As a result, I didn’t make up any more tests until I myself became a teacher.
You can imagine how unhappy my classmates were when I was granted special privileges (even though several other students also received preferential treatment). One day Mr. Huneycutt was so annoyed by the complaints that he brought each of us “pets” a Sugar Daddy (caramel-colored candy on a stick).
We were directed to eat it outside during recess while four or five classmates were assigned to trail behind each of us pets. Moreover, they could not leave their designated line. If a pet went to the restroom (which was located in the basement and had an outside entrance), the other children had to follow him or her. If a non-pet needed to go and we refused, he or she simply couldn’t go! (I hope I was willing to be a good leader when one of my followers had the urge.)
In the spring, the school held a celebration with a Maypole and dances and music on the spacious lawn in front of the schools. Mother sewed a chicken outfit (with feathers); my role was to hop-hop-hop on one foot and then hop-hop-hop on the other foot as part of a mini-parade. The program was videotaped and shown to the student body years later. Everyone laughed when the chicken came hopping along during the song “Welcome, Sweet Springtime”; I hoped they did not recognize me in my costume.
There probably were a number of other incidents involving my special status, but memory has mercifully erased them. The one thing I do remember is that I had no classmate friends at either the beginning or the end of the year. Thus, I was even more willing to be the well-behaved child who pleased the teacher. The lessons I learned in this regard served me well when I became an elementary teacher. While I certainly liked some students more than others, hopefully they did not receive any preferential treatment.
During my student days, Oakboro School, located north of a town of approximately 600 people, was housed in two buildings. One was two stories (three, if you include a basement housing the shop class, a school store, and restrooms), and the other was a long, one-story high school.
After Mr. Haynes left, Mr. Oliven T. Cowan became the principal. His office was located at the front center entrance of the high school building. There was no cafeteria at that time; a basketball gymnasium was built while I was a high school student.
There was no athletic field until we students helped clear the area during our physical education classes during my freshman year.