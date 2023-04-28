If A.C. Flora is going to claim the top seed out of Region 5-4A for the state softball playoffs, it will have to earn it.
After having swept two one-run games from Lugoff-Elgin last week, A.C. Flora entered the final week of regular season play with a 5-2 record — with three games left to be played — while L-E stood at 6-2 with pairings against Irmo left before the postseason.
On Tuesday, L-E improved to 7-2, with a game left in league play, following an 11-3 win over host Irmo.
Mallory Branham earned the pitching victory while also helping herself at the plate with a pair of singles while driving in a run.
Savannah Starling’s charges put this one in the books by scoring six runs in the top of the second with five of those coming with one out.
The rally opened with Lexie Stout drawing a leadoff walk before Emaree Ray reached on an error to put Lady Demons on the corners for Alexis Lee whose single knocked in Stout. With one gone, Aubre Moore reached on an error with Ray coming home on a passed ball to make it 2-0. Ella Sheorn walked before Reece Pickett smacked a two-run single to right field the sixth run came home on a Camryn Jordan ground out.
After the Lady Yellow Jackets scored twice in the third to cut the lead to 6-2, L-E added three runs in the fourth. The inning opened with an Ashley Dooley single before she stole both second and third. Moore followed with a walk before the two runners scored on Sheorn’s ground ball which was misplayed into an error. A Branham single brought Sheorn across with the ninth run.
The Lady Demons tacked on a pair of runs in the seventh to hike their lead to 11-2. Singles by Ray and Lee were followed by a run-scoring single from Dooley with Lee coming home with the 11th run on a Moore ground out to second.
Dooley led the L-E offense, collecting three hits in as many at-bats while scoring twice. Lee had a two-hit, two-run night while Branham had a pair of singles.
The Lady Demons were scheduled to have hosted Irmo on Thursday with that game being moved up to a 5 p.m. start in the hopes of getting the game in before the projected early evening rains. Starling said the game could be pushed back to Saturday or even as late as next Monday — the day before the start of the 4A softball playoffs — if needed.