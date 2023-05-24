Consider it pure joy, my brothers and sisters, whenever you face trials of many kinds, because you know that the testing of your faith produces perseverance. Let perseverance finish its work so that you may be mature and complete, not lacking anything. James 1:2-4
I recently received a message from one of my dearest friends. He shared with me, “At the point of reading a few chapters in Job, I’m convinced that I should never complain again. I haven’t lost nearly as much as he did and he still held his faith.”
Has life ever felt as if you were not going to make it through what you were going through? Moments when it took all you had to trust God, those moments when you’re afraid and have no control of your situation. I shared with my friend one of my moments when it felt like I was losing everything, including myself. Life has a way of making us feel weighted down with worry and fearful instead of faithful.
However, I’ve never gone through anything that God didn’t show His grace and mercy. When we ask God to increase our faith and trust His timing, we will come out stronger every single time.
Job trusted God in ALL that he was going through. When we also trust God, our perspective changes to joy and peace in moments that seem like trials and temptations consume us. My brother and sister, count it pure joy when you face trials because God will take care of you. Faith produces perseverance. Just hold on; if Job can do it, so can we.
Prayer: God, thank you for perseverance. Thank you for increasing our faith. Thank you, God, for joy. You’re a present help in the time of struggle and you’ve never left. God thank you for being loving and kind. We love you and are thankful for your protection. In Jesus’ name, amen.