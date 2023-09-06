The sun is looking down on me as though its intent is to punish me for my evil deed. I’m trying desperately to cross the cotton rows but each one seems to rise even higher.
An hour earlier, we had walked across the cotton field to Lynches River. It was down at the river that I could not resist the temptation provided by my brother, Carlton, and Olin Boykin to become a tobacco chewer.
Now, at 10 years of age and knowing nothing about chewing tobacco, instead of spitting the juice, I swallowed all of it.
After a short period, my whole world began to change. I became pale, nauseated and thought my end might be near. I wanted to get back across the cotton field to my grandparent’s home in Turkey Creek but had just one obstruction. My grandmother Boykin was of the Pentecostal faith and was strong in her beliefs that tobacco, alcohol and other worldly indulgences could send you to the eternal realm of dismay.
Every step I took seemed like an eternity. Slowly attempting to get back to the house was difficult. There was one house, then two, three, four houses. My vision was playing tricks on me.
Now here I was, a 10-year-old caught between crossing that cotton field and facing a Pentecostal grandmother or staying where I was and possibly going to an early face-to-face encounter with the ruler of the eternal realm.
Slowly, I crossed the cotton field and lucky for me, I had mostly recovered by the time my journey home ended. Never did I touch tobacco again.
Just part of the good ole days growing up in Lee County.