BISHOPVILLE — Duke Energy hosted the Lee County Chamber Business After Hours on May 25 at the newly renovated City County Complex, located in the old People’s Bank building, 140 N. Main St. Bishopville and Lee County created a partnership several years back to update and renovate the historic building that is a landmark on Main Street.
Chamber Executive Director Jenna McGuirt welcomed everyone who attended the After Hours event. “This building has just had a full facelift,” she said. “And that’s a result of the teamwork and partnership between the city and county. This all started right before Covid and it slowed down a bit because of Covid but now it is done and it’s beautiful.”
The newly renovated City County Complex will serve as a meeting space for businesses, government and civic organizations, she said.
Quinetta Buterbaugh, government and community relations manager for Duke Energy, thanked everyone for coming and said Duke Energy “really enjoys being part of this community. Last year alone, we invested more than $50,000 in beautification here--your parks, the façade grant program that the Chamber ran—we want to continue to watch Bishopville grow. We are so proud of the things that are happening here, so many good things.”
Lee County Administrator Alan Watkins said the building is “a representation of partnership in this community. It was really starting to show some wear and tear so we made a commitment to kind of freshen it back up because we’re preaching to everybody else to clean up your properties and make Bishopville look nice so we felt like this was something we needed to do, too.”
The collaboration between the city and county has grown in recent years, he said. “We’ve had three big announcements on jobs in the last three months,” Watkins said. “That’s an investment of over $50 million and 90 new jobs.”
When the newly elected mayor and city council members take office in July, Watkins said the county “certainly wants to continue this collaboration because we’re a small community and we all have to be pulling in the same direction—the schools, the city, the county, our partners in business, Central Carolina, The LINK—all those partnerships we’ve been building for years. We’re really starting to see some momentum; we have several big projects getting ready to get started. What we’ve been talking about for years, you’re finally going to see some shovel projects here very shortly.”
Bishopville City Councilman Wayne Hancock and a member of the Chamber board said the city has allocated “a pretty good bit of money to take care of some of these buildings downtown. But it’s hard to tell other people they need to address their property when the city’s buildings are in that same shape so we felt like it was good for us to put a foot forward and update this building as one we can all use together. It also started a good partnership between the city and county that we hope will continue to grow.”
Lee County Council Chairman Travis Windham shared a little history about the building. In 1929, there were five banks on Main Street, he said. “Four of them folded during the Depression,” Windham said. “The People’s Bank was in the building I’m currently in before relocating here. It operated here until the early 1980s when First Citizens Bank bought this property and they were here until 1998.”
Instead of selling the building when First Citizens moved to a new location, the bank board decided to give the property to the city of Bishopville and Lee County. “It is a gorgeous facility and I think has four or five vaults,” Windham said. “It has a full basement. In my opinion, it’s the most attractive building on Main Street and we’re very fortunate to have it. It’s a result of the partnership with the city and I believe in all sincerity that the best is yet to come. There’s no doubt in my mind.”