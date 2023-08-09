BISHOPVILLE — Lee County School District Superintendent Bernard McDaniel is excited about the opening of school. Students are set to return to the classroom on Monday, Aug. 14.
“It’s a new year and I still get excited,” McDaniel said. “This is my 43rd year in education and I’m still excited to see a new school year begin. When it gets to the point that I don’t look forward to it then it’s time to leave because it’s not fair to the students we serve if you’re not going to be fully committed. You’ve got to be passionate about the work.”
The district will hold its opening ceremonies today, Wednesday, Aug. 9 in the auditorium at Lee Central High School. Dr. Kenston J. Griffin, CEO of Dream Builders Communication, Inc. will be the featured speaker.
The 2023-24 Teachers of the Year will also be recognized and the district Teacher of the Year will be announced at the time, as well.
Teachers will be able to participate in a variety of professional development workshops following the opening ceremony.
Each of the district’s schools has been holding registration days for parents and students and the superintendent encourages everyone to get that done before school starts. “Especially at the high school level, when the students come to school on Aug. 14, we want them to be ready and have their schedule of classes and know where to go,” he said.
McDaniel said he is still trying to fill a few vacancies before school starts, including “three or four” openings at the high school and an eighth grade math teacher vacancy at Lee Central Middle, along with several support personnel openings there. The district also needs a special ed teacher at Dennis Elementary and a fourth grade teacher at Lower Lee Elementary, he added.
“Yesterday we interviewed a business teacher and welding instructor for the Career Center,” McDaniel said. “We felt good about the candidates so hopefully we will get some commitments soon.”
Kevin Wilson is the new principal at Lee Central High School, taking the place of Baron Turner, who retired at the end of the school year. A native of Hartsville, Wilson taught math at Richland One before going back to school to get his certification in administration, McDaniel said. “Mr. Wilson was at Lower Richland for 11 years and served two years at CA Johnson as an assistant principal,” he said. “Lot of energy, good experiences and having worked at Lower Richland and CA Johnson, he understands the more rural area schools. His experiences are very diverse, which is a benefit, especially for high school. And because he grew up in Hartsville, he’s familiar with Bishopville. He used to come over here and get ice cream from Dairi-O. We’re excited to have him with us at the high school.”
The district is also moving forward with construction of a new consolidated state-of-the-art elementary school that will be located near both the middle and high schools, providing a central campus location for all of the county’s public schools.
The district received $42 million from the South Carolina Department of Education to construct the new school.
Lee County was one of six school districts in South Carolina that were recipients of the infrastructure funding for rural schools. McDaniel thanked the members of Lee County’s local legislative delegation — Sen. Gerald Malloy, Rep. Will Wheeler and Sen. Thomas McElveen — for their efforts in securing the funding. “Without their support, without their push in the legislative assembly, the funds would not be there,” McDaniel said. “We thank them for supporting the rural initiative statewide. We thank them for realizing and seeing the need that exists for rural public schools in South Carolina.”
The new school will consolidate the district’s existing elementary schools — Dennis, Lower Lee and West Lee — which are all more than 50 years old. “The elementary schools we currently have are very dated,” McDaniel said. “A lot of history there, but very dated and we can’t keep up with the infrastructure and technology that are needed to educate our children in those old buildings.”
He said the district is excited about the opportunity to construct a new school.
“All of those students will attend the new school together,” McDaniel said. “The central location of the school will benefit a lot of us in a lot of ways. From a parent’s perspective, if they have car riders and they have elementary, middle students, they can just take this road, drop the elementary off, hit the roundabout loop, and drop a middle school student off or if they are riding with an older sibling at the high school they again can do the same, so having everyone here together is just going to be great.”
McDaniel said the district’s architectural firm has been selected and a prototype is being used for the school’s design. “We did ask them to make a couple of cosmetic changes to make the look of the school fit with what the middle school looks like,” he said. “We’ve had meetings with other stakeholders about what they would like to see in their spaces. The plans are being finalized and from there they go to the state’s Office of School Facilities (OSF) for their approval.”
The construction process also includes working the S.C. Department of Transportation “because the road going to the schools will have to widened so we’ll have two lanes on Charlene Lane going in,” McDaniel said. “We’ll also have a roundabout installed to keep traffic flowing.”
The superintendent said S.C. DHEC is also involved in the process. “Any time you’re talking about putting in retention ponds and water and sewer lines, you’ve got to get DHEC’s approval to make sure everything meets code,” he said. “Everything takes time and the contractors can’t move until they get the permits they need.”