Spelling presented another problem which was less obvious but just as questionable. I followed the schedule in the book. Pronounce the words on Monday, provide a practice test on Wednesday, and administer the final test on Friday. Do Skill Exercises B and D on Tuesday and Thursday. The books never offered advice about what to do during a four-day week occasioned by teacher workdays, staff development days (neither of which we had at the time), holidays, or inclement weather. I eventually encountered several problems.
First, some students never studied spelling but made 100’s each Friday. Clearly they never learned anything. Other students studied and seemed to learn the words but then misspelled them in their writing activities during the following weeks. Finally, other students could not even pronounce the words, much less spell them. The thought gradually dawned on me that much time was being wasted with very little learning. I solved that problem but not during my first year of teaching.
Our daughter is an emergency room physician. She was required to take the Hippocratic Oath which, among other statements, promised that she and other doctors would do no harm to their patients. She takes that oath very seriously and emphasizes to her nurses the importance of doing what is best for each patient. Did I harm my students? One might make the case that the amount of time I spent preparing and doing something vaguely akin to teaching and that my commitment absolve me of blame.
I beg to disagree, for we teachers should expect children to make an average of a year of progress each year; our failure to provide appropriate opportunities is to inflict unintentional harm on children, especially those who are at-risk because of economic factors (poverty is closely allied to low levels of progress) or social factors (lack of family and community support for learning) or cognitive/genetic/health problems (lack of ability or learning problems of a variety of types) or attitudinal/motivational problems.
When the 3:00 bell rang, the students scooted out of the class and ran down the hall (despite my repeated admonitions) on their way home. Most of them lived nearby since it was a neighborhood school, except for the high school classes upstairs. After the dust settled, I zipped over to see Mrs. Patterson, whose desk was already full of student papers, and asked her some pertinent questions. “What do I do if students are absent? Do they make up the work they missed? What do I do if someone gets sick in class? What do I do if someone really misbehaves? What do I do if someone doesn’t have lunch money? Since the windows have no locks, what do I do if someone breaks into the class? What do I do if the students don’t have pencils and paper?”
And then I spied her reading book. It looked much like mine (a different grade level but produced by the same company) but was much thicker. She explained it had the student stories as well as lesson plans in what she called a teacher’s edition. She showed me vocabulary word lists, comprehension questions, follow-up activities, and so on. To put it mildly, I was much impressed that someone had had the brilliant idea of providing those lessons. “How does one acquire a document such as that?” I asked. Mrs. Patterson must have bitten her tongue. “One asks the principal,” she explained patiently. I marched myself upstairs and asked Mr. Harry Jaynes. Sure enough, I received one — the following year.
Meanwhile, I created vocabulary lessons and comprehension questions. It didn’t take long for me to realize that my efforts to parallel the non-existent teacher’s edition were a poor excuse (but maybe better than none). I remember counting off one point whenever a student provided the correct vocabulary but spelled it wrong. The score was supposed to reflect vocabulary, not spelling, but that thought had not entered my uninformed mind. I counted off points on comprehension quizzes if the sentences were not punctuated. Once again, I eventually realized that was confusing comprehension and English.
Returning to my room, I surveyed the furnishings. In the cloakroom (with an entrance and an exit and hooks for children to hang their coats), there was at one end a large rack of rolls of colored paper appropriate for art projects. Behind them were shelves which contained art supplies and, importantly, many large files of neatly organized curriculum materials (pictures, booklets, stories, etc.) on a myriad of subjects. They were filed in large envelopes.
Later I learned that Mrs. Linnie Pollock, who by coincidence was my landlady’s next-door neighbor, had left all of her materials in “my” classroom when she retired after 40 years of teaching. She had also left on her desk a fist-sized chunk of petrified wood which was used as a paperweight. Her successor as teacher (Mrs. Purvis) probably had never used any of the materials, for she left just before Thanksgiving to have a baby. Thus, I inherited a treasure trove of helpful information. How lucky can you be?
On the other hand, there was no filing cabinet, so any school work would have to be stored in pasteboard boxes (and roaches were a problem) or on the one bookcase, which housed student books. One wall of the class had a chalkboard, ledge, and chalk. One side was all windows — big windows. The fourth side was just a blank wall. In the far left corner was a large black pipe that ended on the third floor and made its way through our room to some underground haven. You don’t want to know what it carried. I should add that periodically it was quite noisy.
Besides the bookcase, student desks, and my desk and chair, there were no other furnishings except for a wall clock (that sometimes worked) and an American flag. At the time, I did not know there were in the principal’s office cumulative folders which would have given me considerable information about each student’s family and school history.