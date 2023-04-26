BISHOPVILLE — It’s been 35 years since the first sighting of the infamous Lizard Man near Scape Ore Swamp. As the story goes, the large, scaly creature attacked a teenager’s car as he was driving home from work on a lonely, dark country road one night way back in June of 1988. When a young Chris Davis told then Sheriff Liston Truesdale about what had happened to him, word quickly got out.
And thus, the Lizard Man legend was born. Lee County was descended upon by thousands of media and the curious, who wanted a chance to see the creature, described as having “burning red eyes, scales and three-clawed hands” firsthand.
Several other “sightings” occurred, along with damage to vehicles, that were attributed to the Lizard Man and Lee County enjoyed a boon to its economy that memorable summer, as media, tourists and thrill seekers poured in to hunt the phantom of the swamp.
On June 24 of this year, the Friends of the Lizard Man Committee will host the second annual Lizard Man Stomp in downtown Bishopville. Committee chairman George Roberts said the stomp is being held to preserve the legend of the Lizard Man, draw folks from out of town to Bishopville and promote what Lee County has to offer.
“And you’ll get a chance to see the creature from Scape Ore Swamp as he rides in the parade,” Roberts said. “Come one, come all, and enjoy the festivities on the anniversary of the Lizard Man’s 1988 appearance in Lee County.”
This year’s Stomp is shaping up to be bigger and better, he said. “We’re going to have a parade this year with the theme ‘Lizard Man Mania,’ ” Roberts said. The parade route will begin at Food Lion and come through downtown, ending at Cedar Lane. If you’d like to participate in the parade, applications can be picked up at State Farm, the Lee County Chamber of the Commerce, the S.C. Cotton Museum, and Stuckey and Alexander on Main Street. There is no entry fee and walking units are welcome.
Organizers are excited to announce that the Green Swamp Collective will play live throughout the day at the Stomp. According to the website, the Green Swamp Collective is “a group of musicians who write and record our music a stone’s throw from the Green Swamp in Sumter County, S.C. Our songs are inspired by life and all that comes with it. The band’s sound is a bit country with a folksy touch. Sometimes it might lean towards bluegrass, or it might even rock a little now then.”
Roberts said he and other committee members are excited to welcome the band to the Stomp. “We are already looking forward to having the Green Swamp Collective at the Lizard Man Stomp,” he said. “They are a wonderful, entertaining group and I’m sure everyone will enjoy having the chance to hear their music.”
Roberts said all of the festivities will be located on Main Street. “We’ll have food trucks, other vendors, children’s games, face painting and line dancing to the Lizard Man Stomp song,” he said. Children’s games will include a ring and corn toss, painting the Lizard Man, and more. “In addition, children under 12 eat free,” Roberts said. “We want to encourage families to come out and enjoy the day and celebration of the Lizard Man.”
There will also be an indoor arts and crafts show at 238 Market Place on Main Street and a viewing of a video about the legend of the Lizard Man. “There will be a car show that will include trucks, military units and antique farm tractors, as well,” Roberts said.
Margaret Copeland, a member of the Friends of the Lizard Man Committee, said last year’s inaugural festival was a success and she’s looking forward to this year’s June 24 event. “We started over 20 years ago, planning this, trying to get the Lizard Man back in front of the public eye,” she said. “Putting him back where he belongs--as Lee County’s legend.”
And the first Lizard Man Stomp did just that, with everything centered around the county’s most famous creature. “We had games for the children, face painting, all kinds of Lizard Man souvenirs, like t-shirts, coins and cups,” Copeland said. “Our idea was to create a family-friendly, community-oriented event and that’s what it turned out to be and it was awesome.”
Roy Atkinson performed the song he wrote in the 1990s about the Lizard Man called “The Lizard Man Stomp” and local dancers kept the pavement hot doing the “Stomp.”
Copeland said the city and county haven’t had an event to draw folks from out-of-town to Bishopville since the annual Lee County Cotton Festival stopped about six years ago. “We felt like this event was something that was needed for our community,” she said. “We were impressed with the number of people who came really from all over the place and we were so grateful for the local community support.”
She said the Lizard Man committee is hoping to see that same support this year.
“We need volunteers to help with setup and teardown for the Stomp,” Copeland said. If you would like to help, please call 803-229-2679 or email George Roberts at mwatkins1@sc.rr.com
“And please come out on June 24 and ‘stomp’ for the Lizard Man!” she said.