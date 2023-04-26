There were two more mass shootings where multiple people died from gunshot wounds over the past week. There have been more than 600 incidents of mass shootings where four or more people are killed by a lone gunman since the beginning of the year. That’s almost on average two a day.
Nearly all of these killings are being committed by young men between the ages of 16 and 30 years of age. That means this group is not learning how to give and take. They’re resorting to acts of extreme violence out of frustration of not knowing how to cope with the ups and downs of everyday life.
American culture is changing to where some people no longer identify as being part of a society with a national and cultural commonality. Concerns about globalization and the negative emphasis placed on immigration have taken the emphasis off apple pie and the Fourth of July.
The culture wars being fought over abortion rights, trans genderism and gender and sexual identity have taken the emphasis off patriotism and has instead created a new generation of misfits — people who don’t feel that they fit into American society anymore.
Some are considered as lone wolves or social outcasts. This feeling of alienation is particularly strong and pronounced among young American males of this age group. They are competing head to head with young women of their age group who now have an advantage when it comes to employment, careers and personal advancement.
Even the U.S. Army’s recruitment ads are targeting young women instead of young men. Many young men of this age group feel that they have become marginalized and are being discriminated against. The January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol is a clear indication of this male disenchantment and identity frustration.
One factor that differentiates this generation of young Americans from the generations that came before them up until about the turn of the century is the military draft. The current group of young men between the ages of 15 and 30 are not part of any organized mainstream fraternal organization that can harness the wild energy that comes naturally after puberty and with the onset of early adulthood.
Male virility and aggression, as well as testosterone levels, are highest among this age group. Military training and service have historically served as a venue for harnessing the energy and spirit of this age group, returning them back to civilian life as wholesome and productive leaders.
The generations that fought World War I, World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War were men subject to the military draft.
Military service was mandatory for every American male between the ages of 18 and 29. It became a rite of passage. The millions who served in the uniform services became part of a life-changing fraternal organization that can last for a lifetime.
It’s a lifetime fraternity that creates a bond between men that never ends. And that bond is even more powerful for those who served overseas in America’s foreign wars.
Military service teaches and covers leadership, cooperation, team building, group dynamics and loyalty to the group and a common cause. It creates and fosters a special bond and camaraderie that’s not found in non-military organizations and fraternities.
The current political rancor we see in our government and throughout society today that continually divides us as a nation is being driven by people who lack the personal qualities and attributes and discipline of veterans from days gone by. Nearly all our legislative leaders of the 20th Century were military veterans from World War I, World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War. Democrats and Republicans worked together during this important time to build a nation that has become the envy of the rest of the world.
War heroes and other veterans like Dwight D. Eisenhower (Army), John F. Kennedy (Navy), Lyndon B. Johnson (Army), Sam Erwin (Army), Bob Dole(Army), John McCain (Navy), Edward Brooke (Army), George H.W. Bush (Navy), John Kerry (Navy), Daniel Inouye(Army-Medal of Honor) Howard Baker (Navy) and others served with honor and distinction. They readily crossed party lines to govern and pass legislation to help make this nation the great nation that it is today.
But all that has changed. At the start of the 117th Congress on January 3, 2021, there were only 91 veterans out of the 535 members of Congress. In the 435-member House, there are just 74 military veterans. And In the Senate there are just 17 military veterans.
The military is a life-long fraternity that places us in an unbreakable spiritual bond of brotherhood like no other force in the universe. I never met another soldier, sailor, airmen or marine I didn’t like. Veterans don’t fight other veterans. Veterans don’t kill other veterans.
I carried an M-16 assault weapon slung over my shoulder for 18 months while serving in the Vietnam War. This is the same AR-15 assault weapon that is used in so many mass shootings that’s happening on a regular basis in our society today. Me and thousands of my fellow soldiers, sailors, airmen and marines carried that M-16 assault weapon strapped to our bodies 24/7. And not one of us ever intentionally attempted to use it against a fellow American or innocent civilian. We lived by strict humanitarian rules of engagement even in the heat of battle and in the fog of war.
Today, we have a new generation of Americans who don’t live by the basic principles required for law and order and peace and harmony in a civilized society. These basic principles are: Thou Shall Not Kill; Thou Shall Not Steal; Honor Thy Mother and Thy Father and Do Unto Others As You Would Have Them Do Unto You. These are the basic rules of engagement that are required for people who own or desire to own the AR-15 assault weapon.
These four basic principles are required to be followed by everyone in order for us to live in peace and harmony in a civilized society.
And that’s the critical piece that’s missing throughout American society today.
People don’t want to live by rules anymore. But unless we take concrete steps to teach and implement these basic principles as the rules of the road…..our society could potentially implode and destroy itself.