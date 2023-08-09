County folks in the ole days worked at a constant pace every day to achieve their goals.
If you took a couple of days away from tending the farm, the grass would grow as if it knew it had caught you off your guard. There was an order of accomplishing every move or you would lose the fight to nature itself. The constant plowing of crops while the grass was small, corn and Johnson grass competing for height, plowing accomplished by mules and horses pulling the plow, and the hawk-eye of the plower being ever watchful not to plow too close to the roots of the plants.
In the fall there was the rush to gather crops as the forming of huge windstorms would threaten. Living close to earth and nature gave the farmer a co-existence that provided us country folks a relationship that words could not explain in an understandable language to the city dweller.
With all the hardship, disappointments and time of rejoicing it was the closeness with God’s creation that made us country folks very special.
The thought of our crops feeding and clothing those town and city dwellers made our year.
Just the way it was for us country folk.