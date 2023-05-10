BISHOPVILLE — Local law enforcement is asking for help in locating a Bishopville man who has been missing for more than a week now.
Bishopville Police Chief J.D. Dellinger said Willis Jerome Frierson, known as “Benji,” was last seen on Sunday, April 30.
Frierson, who is 64 years old, is described as a Black male with brown eyes and black hair. He is about 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs around 179 pounds. Dellinger said he is not sure what Frierson was wearing when he was last seen but said his car was still parked in his yard. “This is not typical for him to disappear like this so his family and the community are concerned,” Dellinger said.
City and county law enforcement have conducted searches on foot and using drones in the area of Shaw Street, where Frierson lives and was last seen.
Chief Dellinger said that on Saturday, some of Frierson’s family and friends gathered on Shaw Street and also conducted a search.
Anyone with information on Frierson’s location is urged to contact the Bishopville Police Department at 803-484-5309 or call 911.