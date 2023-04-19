NCNW annual recognition program is April 23
The Lee County Section of the National Council of Negro Women (NCNW) will hold its annual Recog-
nition Program on Sunday, April 23 at 3 p.m. at Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Memorial Park and Birth Site, 1175 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Road, Mayesville.
This year’s national theme is “Let’s All Pull Together,” while the local NCNW theme is “Pulling Together to Build a Greater Community.” The following individuals will be honored in these categories: Education — Sylvia A. Scott; Religion — Reverend Raymond Cook; Civics — Bettye Scott; NCNW Member — Judge Windi King; Academic Achievement — Shadae Rembert, Zylayah Williams and Jaisha Hickmon.
Speaker for the event will be Omeka Benjamin with Tabernacle of Champions in Bishopville.