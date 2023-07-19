My sister Anne entered the second grade at the same time I began the fifth grade. Our building was shaped like a cracker box, with a large auditorium surrounded on three sides by classrooms. A copy of the well-known Gilbert Stuart portrait of President George Washington hung on the left wall. An American flag was placed on the stage, in front of the curtains.
As students, we marched (not meandered) into the auditorium on special occasions. (Shirley Carpenter played John Philip Sousa marches on the piano as we entered. Later, her brother did the honors.) One auditorium program was the annual showing of a filmstrip entitled “Our Mr. Sun.” By the eighth grade, I knew most of it by heart. It must have been the only one the school owned.
Once a year, the traveling Sauline Players (we laughingly called them the Sardine Players) presented a play. For a dime we could enjoy a performance of some humorous story. I still remember an actress who took rapid baby steps (actually mincing steps) whenever she appeared on stage.
Once or twice a year, Mrs. Ruth Helms, the daughter of my piano teacher, presented a program involving her third graders. It was the rhythm band, and all sorts of very simple instruments were used by the children. My sister was in her class one year and therefore was a part of the program.
Another year the new principal, Mr. Cowan, called all of the boys into the audience and dismissed the women teachers. He proceeded to discuss with us how to use the urinals without splattering the walls. Apparently restroom problems existed back then; nowadays we have to add graffiti to the mix.
I have no idea whether there were problems in the girls’ restrooms. I do recall a newspaper article telling how a principal stopped the girls from blotting their lips on the mirrors. He invited a group of them into the restroom and conveniently arranged for the custodian to arrive and use her mop to wash the glass. Apparently, the problem ended.
We had a Halloween carnival each year. One time, I stayed after school and helped Mr. Norman Maples, the fourth-grade teacher, set up the activities and prizes. One activity was bobbing for apples. I won a rubber plant and gave it to my mother. Another year, I played a corpse in the Haunted House. That was easy; all I had to do was close my eyes and lie perfectly still and tolerate the ones who tickled me as they passed by.
Sixth-grade Year
My sixth-grade experiences were somewhat different. For the first time, my class was on the second floor (which housed grades 6-8), at the very entrance of a long narrow flight of stairs at the back of the building. Mrs. Nell Teeter was a real taskmaster (or taskmistress). If she had favorites, I definitely was not one of them. I’m not sure what I learned that year, but several episodes remain firmly ingrained in my memory.
One day Mrs. Teeter sent half a dozen of us to the blackboard to solve some math problems. The answers to her orally presented problems had to be expressed in numbers with the appropriate units of measure. My problem required that I add the weights of several containers of potatoes and express the sum in pounds and ounces.
I had no trouble adding the figures or converting the extra ounces to pounds. However, when recording the units of measures, I took the lazy boy’s approach and, instead of writing out the units of measure, abbreviated the words. Thus, my answer was something like 16 pd. and 8 oun. When all of us had returned to our seats, Mrs. Teeter glared at me, “R-i-ch-ar-d (using her favorite elongated expression), what is pd.?”
By her tone of voice, I knew it was wrong, but I couldn’t bring myself to say “pound.” I just shrugged my shoulders, which, although not intended to do so, infuriated her. Later, I realized that shrugged shoulders can really upset teachers.
Deciding that if I was not a simpleton, I must be disrespectful, she grabbed my left arm and jerked me out of the class and down the long narrow flight of stairs. I knew we were heading for the principal’s office and probably a paddling. As we exited the inside flight of stairs, we had to descend another long flight of (cement) stairs.
Just at that point, Mrs. Teeter either decided that she didn’t want to take this issue to the principal or that I was sufficiently terrified. Whatever her motive, she proclaimed, “I don’t have time for this nonsense! We’re going back to class.” And she dragged me back up the stairs.
Despite the grade level, Mrs. Teeter believed in phonics. When she called each of us to her desk and named a letter, beginning with the consonants, we were to give its sound. Since she said each consonant in order, it was easy to anticipate the next letter and sound. Thus, she would say B, and we were supposed to say Buh. She would say C, and we would respond Kuh. Talk about boring!
Besides being stubborn, I must have decided, unwisely, to prove that I wasn’t the village idiot she thought I was. I had received a strong phonics background (at least dealing with the consonants) during my primary grade years and decided to rattle off the sounds faster than she could pronounce the letters. As soon as she said B, I went into high gear: “Buh, Kuh, Duh, Fuh, Guh, Huh, Juh…” and so on through Zuh. While she might have been impressed, she certainly was not amused. (Later, I read that Britain’s Queen Victoria had used the royal “we” in exclaiming, “We are not amused.”)