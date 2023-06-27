New Great Falls Fire Chief Scott Lopez said he has some catching up to do and not just because the Town was without a chief for a month.
“Since about 2015 or 2016, the fire department has not been run properly,” he said.
Lopez, who began work on June 10, delivered his first report to Great Falls Town Council last week. He discussed some of the challenges he has already encountered and what he is doing to combat them.
Among his first objectives was to begin acquiring staff. In his last report to the Council before his May firing, former Chief Chapin Jones talked about personnel struggles. He was down to one firefighter at the time, he said, and claimed that firefighter was leaving soon. He said low pay and salaries that did not have room to improve or grow made maintaining staff impossible, especially since firefighters could make more money working for the City of Chester or in Lancaster. Lopez said he had managed to assemble a staff of 10 part-time employees, ones with backgrounds in police work, emergency management, hazardous chemicals and firefighting.
“I’m increasing staffing with more part-time help,” he said.
Lopez did not fully expound on the ways that the department has been poorly managed or run in recent years, but did make reference to “fairly degraded equipment.”
To that end, Lopez said he was looking into ways to achieve upgrades. He talked about money from a volunteer fund possibly being used to purchase a new pumper and about requesting funds for a new truck. He said he had a meeting with new Chester County Supervisor Brian Hester coming up in the near future.
“We’ll see what the county will give us,” he said.
Lopez said he was also working to make sure mutual aid agreements with other agencies stay in play.
Lopez thanked the council for placing their faith and trust in him. He also said that he believes the future for his department can be a bright one.
“I’ve dedicated my life to serving Great Falls,” he said. “The legacy this department has right now will not be the legacy it has in the future.”