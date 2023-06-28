BISHOPVILLE — On a Monday morning in June At Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church’s Food Ministries, volunteers are busy loading large bags with food that will be given out to folks waiting in cars--in cars that form a long line that wraps around the small country church.
There’s quite a lot of activity going on inside the food storage and distribution center built just for this purpose. Over the sounds of boxes being opened and bags crinkling as they are loaded with meats, vegetables and fruits are the heartwarming sounds of people joking and laughing, enjoying themselves as they do God’s work.
“Today we’ve got some of everything you can imagine,” says Mt. Calvary Church “mother” Carolyn Harvey, who is in charge of the food ministry. “From fresh meat to dry goods—flour, cereal, even Crisco cooking oil today. Then we have vegetables, watermelon, cantaloupe, apples and all kinds of desserts. Everyone in that line will get a black trash bag full of fruit and vegetables. They’ll get another bag with dried foods, another bag with meats and more. We’ll probably serve around 200 families today.”
Today’s food has been delivered by the truckload from Harvest Hope but Harvey says the ministry has been awarded a grant and has added two more feeding programs provided by the USDA and S.C. Department of Agriculture. “One is ‘Senior Boxes’ for ages 55 and over and the other is a USDA supplemental food program,” she says. “We’ve been passing out applications for the past two months for both programs and want to let the public know what’s available. For these programs, income must be verified and you have to be a resident of Lee County.”
Anyone interested in applying can contact Eleanor Brown at Mt. Calvary who oversees both programs for more information. The number is 803-483-2220.
Harvey says while there is more paperwork becoming involved for those seeking assistance, that shouldn’t prevent anyone who needs it from getting food. The church has seen the number people who show up each week to receive food increase dramatically over the past several years. “We’re working with CareSouth’s new food pantry in town, as well, to make sure that there is food available every day of the week for those in need,” she said. “On the days that they’re closed, we try to be open. We’re closed on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and open for Harvest Hope giveaways on Monday and Friday. USDA Senior Boxes are given out on Wednesdays.”
That’s a lot of work for a small church and Harvey said it wouldn’t be possible without the dedication of volunteers. “Our volunteers are some of the best in the country,” she says. “We could always use more but I’m grateful for what we have. There’s so much to do when you see pallets and pallets of food that has to be broken down and bagged up.”
As if on cue, Luke Giddings, who won Bishopville’s mayoral election in May, appears and asks what he can do to help. “I came here to work and see what all goes on here,” Giddings tells Harvey. “What you’re doing here is very impressive and because I’m involved with the homeless shelter, I know how great the need is.”
Harvey tells Giddings this is “Mt. Calvary’s ministry. It’s not a government entity. This is something God has placed on our hearts to do for this community. Our volunteers come from all churches, all over the community. They come to be a blessing to those people in line out there.”
She tells him most of the food is given out on Monday and Friday at the church’s food distribution center but some is also sent to senior citizens centers in the county and other churches where it is distributed to those in need.
“When you have churches and other agencies that partner together, just look at what you can do,” Giddings said. “I saw that long line of cars out there when I came in. This is truly impressive and I’m just grateful to have this here for our citizens…And I want you to put me to work because I came out to help today.”
Harvey and her husband moved to Lee County in 2010. “We’d been working with Harvest Hope in Greenville with a prison ministry,” she said. “So we started doing some of the same things here. The church joined Harvest Hope in Florence around 2011 or 2012 and that’s how long the food ministry has been going. Since then we have at least quadrupled the number of people we are serving each week.”
A few years ago, the church constructed a separate building on the grounds that serves as the food ministry’s headquarters, complete with coolers and plenty of room for storage of dried foods.
“This is truly a ministry,” Harvey says. “It’s a blessing and we enjoy it because this is what God wants us to do.”
Yet another program Mt. Calvary administers is Food Share SC, a partnership that allows Lee County residents to purchase low-cost, top-quality produce. A typical purchase consists of a family-sized box filled with 12-15 varieties of fresh fruits and vegetables, with the contents changing each month. Participants can purchase boxes monthly by using either cash or SNAP/EBT. If purchased with cash, these boxes cost $15. If purchased with SNAP/EBT, $5 is charged to SNAP benefits and $10 is charged to SC Healthy Bucks.
Food Share boxes are delivered from Senn Brothers on the fourth Thursday or Friday of every month.
“We really want to increase the number of people who participate in Food Share,” Harvey says. “We’re gearing up for summer and there are things in the boxes now that are kid-friendly—delicious, healthy snacks. You can call and put your order in a week ahead of time.”
Harvey said the Mt. Calvary-Foodshare SC partnership came at a crucial time for Lee County, whose residents face many barriers to healthy living.
Lee County has an adult obesity rate of 40%, and 21% of the county residents qualify as food insecure while 30% of Lee County residents have income levels below the federal poverty threshold.
Harvey is acutely aware of the health and food insecurity issues, which is why she is motivated to provide more fresh fruits and vegetables through FoodShare SC. If you are interested in putting in an order for a FoodShare SC box, call 803-483-2220.