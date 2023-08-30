BISHOPVILLE — Colby Cole is the new director at the Lee County Animal Shelter. An animal lover since childhood, Cole, 23, has been on the job since May 8 and believes she has found her life’s calling.
“I’ve always known I wanted to work with animals in some way, shape or form,” Cole, who lives in Sumter but has family connections in Lee County, says. “When I was a kid, I wanted to be a vet. When I interned with a large animal vet in 2019, I realized that veterinary work was not really where I wanted to go. But now I know where I’m supposed to be.”
She’s also worked at a Sumter feed store and did a stint at Petco. “I was working with animals but it was also customer service,” Cole says. She was working at a hardware store when she found out about the opening at the Lee County shelter. After she talked to Alan Watkins, Lee County’s administrator, and a few others involved with the shelter, Cole said she realized “this just seemed like the next step for me. I was thrilled to get the opportunity to work with animals on this level. I have a heart for these kinds of animals; my own pets are shelter animals I adopted.”
She admits the first couple of weeks at the shelter were overwhelming, much like drinking out of a fire hose. Because of recent turnover in staff, the shelter was in dire need of deep cleaning and some reorganization. So Cole and other shelter staff have put in many, many hours cleaning and rearranging areas.
The county administrator said their work is paying off. “The shelter staff are doing a great job with the maintenance of the facility and care of the animals,” Watkins said. “Colby has brought a lot of energy to her new position and her concern for the animals is very evident.”
He said the county is making some upgrades to the facility with a new outer building being constructed for the separation of healthy puppies and kittens from those with health concerns to prevent the spread of illness, a new bathing area for animal care, and a new camera system being installed to allow for remote monitoring of the facility.
“It’s taken a while to get where we are today and we’re still working on some things but this has been one of the greatest opportunities I’ve ever gotten in my life,” Cole says. “I couldn’t be more thankful to be here.”
The shelter stays full, stretching resources to the limit. “It’s a lot to feed and care for 40 something cats and 40 something dogs,” she says. “The daily task of caring for these animals is a lot. There are certainly stressful things that go on here but the work is so rewarding. When you make an adoption or see an animal that was super shy or fearful or even aggressive turn into a friendly, happy dog and they go home with somebody — that makes it all worth it. And that’s why we do what we do.”
The shelter takes in animals that have been abandoned or turned in by their humans for one reason or another or ones that have been picked up by Lee County Animal Control. “This person unfortunately couldn’t care for their animal anymore for whatever reason and now the animal is here with us,” Cole says. “We have to work with the cat or dog through that transition of being left here…We show them love, compassion and care so they learn that not all strangers are bad and they can go home with someone again and live an amazing life…That’s really what keeps the drive going on the hardest days.”
While Cole is focusing on adopting out as many animals as possible, she is also hoping to re-establish partnerships with rescues that will take animals from the local shelter and find them homes in other areas and states. “Right now, we’re pushing local adoptions because we have no rescues that are reaching out for these animals,” she said. “We’re working on getting those resources back and getting those relationships built back up.”
While ideal capacity is 24 dogs, the shelter “has been staying between 40 and 50 dogs,” Cole said. The county recently adopted a euthanasia policy that is used when animals “have pretty bad health issues going on or ones that have extreme personality issues, because unfortunately we are over capacity and we can’t save them all. The ones that have shut down are here and they’re just suffering; they’ve just been through too much and they break my heart. Unfortunately, we see a good many animals like that.”
And what would she like the public to know about the shelter now? “I’d like them to know the atmosphere is friendly and welcoming,” Cole says. “I’d want them to understand we’re very limited in staff and very limited in space and our main purpose in being here is to take animals that are picked up by animal control. So if you find an animal or have one you want to re-home, please try to find that animal a good home before bringing it to a shelter.”
In 2020 and early 2021, the nation saw record pet adoption rates, but all that ended in 2022, and shelters, particularly in the South, are swamped again. Rescues and foster homes are full. Adoptions have slowed to a trickle. Few people are adopting the “easy to place” small breed dogs, let alone the “bully breeds,” heartworm positive dogs and other animals with challenging issues.
Those who work in animal welfare are faced with a seemingly impossible task. But Cole and others who have the heart for it continue to do their best.
She wants the public to know that “everything we do is for these animals. We always put them first in everything we do, every decision we make, even if it’s euthanasia. If we look at a dog and it is sick, terrified, doesn’t trust anyone — what’s its quality of life? Who’s going to rescue you? Who’s going to come and get you when nobody’s coming to get anybody else?”
And if she could preach anything, it would be responsible breeding and purchasing. “And spay and neuter your animals,” Cole says. “I would like people to think of this shelter as a good place, a happy place but also understand that it is a prison for these animals. This is hard work and I don’t feel like we get a lot of slack cut for us. We’re on the chopping block always. I would like for us to have some grace in the community and I would like for people, instead of being quick to judge, come out and see what’s going on.”
Cole is working on setting up a community volunteer program and plans to share more information about that soon. The shelter’s Facebook page is “Lee County Animal Shelter-Bishopville” and the shelter hours are 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and by appointment on the weekends. The phone number is 803-483-7387.
Watkins and county officials thank Cole and her staff for their hard work and dedication. “The animal shelter is an area of county service that requires everyone to go the extra mile when the number of animals on site gets high or the weather gets extreme and these employees demonstrate that commitment every day,” Watkins said.