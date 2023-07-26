COLUMBIA, S.C. — Four inmates pleaded guilty to various charges Thursday for their part in the 2018 riot at Lee Correctional Institution. Thursday’s pleas were the first in the incident, which left seven inmates dead and dozens wounded on the night of April 15, 2018.
All of the inmates in Thursday’s pleas lived in the same housing unit on the night of the riot, state prison officials said. “These inmates took part in violent mayhem fueled by contraband and illegal cell phones and are now being held accountable,” S.C. Department of Corrections (SCDC) Director Bryan Stirling said. “This is just the beginning. We intend to prosecute everyone charged with crimes involving the Lee riot.”
Rahim F. Carter, 40, Tyrone Lewis Jr., 34, and Arsenio Donta C. Colclough, 36, all pleaded guilty to having contraband weapons during the riot. They were sentenced to three to five years with credit for time served. Colclough is currently housed in the Sumter-Lee Detention Center on unrelated charges.
Mike Smalls, 28, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and battery by mob and conspiracy. He was sentenced to 18 years on the mob charge and five years for conspiracy. Smalls received three years credit for time served.
Authorities said cell phones that were smuggled into the prison played a key role in fueling the violence on the night of April 15, 2018, as inmates in rival gangs learned of what was going on in neighboring cell blocks and decided to join in.
“The SLED SWAT Team worked with SCDC’s Emergency Response Teams to secure a dangerous situation, preventing further loss of life. A subsequent joint investigation by SLED and SCDC made sure those responsible were brought to justice,” SLED Chief Mark Keel said. “SLED is committed to assisting state partners like SCDC, with the hope that one day what happened at Lee Correctional five years ago can be prevented in the future.”
All of the inmates in Thursday’s pleas are still incarcerated. Their new sentences will be incorporated into their existing ones.