LYNCHBURG — Lynchburg voters re-elected sisters and incumbent town council members Gertrude Major and Rebecca Major in the June 6 municipal election.
The office of mayor and two seats on Lynchburg Town Council were up for election.
According to election results provided by the Lee County Voter Registration and Election Office, 35% of the town’s 227 registered voters cast ballots. The top vote getter was Rebecca Major, who received 42 votes, while Gertrude Major received 41. Challengers Calvin Titus and LaShawn Gregg, who ran as a write-in candidate, received 36 and 35 votes respectively.
Incumbent Mayor Andre Laws, who received 74 votes, ran unopposed.