The Lee County Arts Council thanks all the wonderful members, sponsors and all others who have donated, showing their support of the arts in Lee County. Your support ensures that the Lee County Arts Council can continue to give the community a venue and the opportunity to promote various art-related events to be held at the Bishopville Opera House. Thank you again for you continuous support of the arts.

The Bishopville Opera House May “Sponsor a Day” program participants are:

May 7 — in memory of Robbie Stokes by James and Virginia Stokes

Thank you again for all your support and concern for the arts in Lee County.

The Lee County Arts Council

Bishopville Opera House

PO Box 714

Bishopville, SC 29010

Phone: 803-484-5090

