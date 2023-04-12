BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Lee County Fire and Rescue has earned the 2022 Fire Safe South Carolina Community Designation Award.
Fire Safe South Carolina and its partners recently recognized 132 fire departments across the state on their active participation in developing community risk reduction plans for their jurisdictions in 2022.
“This is a tremendous achievement that we have accomplished again with our community and other agencies that partner with us,” said Lee County Fire Chief Brandon Holloman. “This is the fourth year that we have received this designation.”
Holloman said Community Risk Reduction is a “great way that we can get out in our community and be proactive instead of reactive. In addition, earning the designation allows us to receive up to five extra points on our ISO, which impacts property insurance.”
Community Risk Reduction Chief Josh Fulbright said these designated communities continually work to reduce fire-related injuries in our state, thereby decreasing the risks for residents and firefighters. “They also promote consistent fire safety messaging and stress the importance of providing all relative data collected at fire scenes,” he said. “The enthusiasm for obtaining this designation continues to grow, and we remain encouraged by active participation.”
Lee County Administrator Alan Watkins said members of county council and administration “are very proud of the fire department and this recognition they are receiving for their hard work. Fire Chief Brandon Holloman and his staff have done a great job of reaching out in the community through a number of initiatives to encourage fire safety, including installing smoke detectors in homes, and these efforts are making a big difference in the lives of our residents. Our community is fortunate to have the paid staff and volunteers in our fire department who work so well together to protect and serve.”
Lee County Fire and Rescue has earned this award for a number of years, starting in 2019, then again in 2020, 2021 and now 2022. Mike Bedenbaugh said the local department has worked hard implementing a safety program and going out into neighborhoods to install smoke detectors in homes, attending events where staff and volunteers talk about fire safety and weather-related events.
“Lee County started installing smoke detectors in the county as far back as 2008 with a DHEC program and working with the Red Cross program,” Bedenbaugh said. “The department moved into the now Fire Safe South Carolina Program with the Red Cross and South Carolina LLR Fire Marshal Department.”
To earn the “Fire Safe South Carolina” designation, fire departments completed courses to improve data quality, trained community partners to deliver in-home safety visits, and further developed their skills through online National Fire Academy courses in risk reduction and assessment. In 2022, 536 community partners were identified statewide, more than 2,500 fire service members were educated on risk reduction-related topics, and almost one million citizens were educated on fire and life safety topics.
“Nearly one million citizens were educated last year on ways to stay fire safe thanks to the commitment and dedication of our 132 Fire Safe South Carolina fire departments and our community partners,” Fulbright said. “The efforts will not stop there as we continue to work together to educate more people and make South Carolina fire safe.”
Launched in 2017, Fire Safe SC’s partners include the S.C. State Firefighters’ Association, the S.C. State Association of Fire Chiefs, the S.C. Fire Marshal Association, and the S.C. Chapter of the International Association of Arson Investigators.
Recipients of the 2022 S.C. Fire Safe South Carolina Designation will be recognized during a formal award ceremony during the June Fire-Rescue Conference in Myrtle Beach.