• The Third Annual Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast will be held at the Lee County Veterans Museum on Thursday, May 4 at 8:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.
• Lee County Mental Health Awareness Event will be held Friday, May 12 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Bishopville High School Memorial Gymnasium/Football Field, 121 E. College St. There will be food trucks, entertainment, giveaways, partnering agencies’ booths, other vendors, an awareness walk and much more.
• The National Council of Negro Women, Lee County Section, will host the “In-Person and Virtual Historical Walk-a-Thon Footsteps of Dr. Bethune” 5K Walk on Saturday, May 20. The walk will begin at 8 a.m. at Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Park and Birth Site (or if virtual, your living room, treadmill, or even outside--be creative!). If you are participating virtually, please post photos on Facebook. Ages 2-6 years old are free; 7-18 years of age — $8; adult — $15. Make check or money order payable to and mail to: NCNW Lee County Section, P.O. Box 264, Bishopville, S.C. 29010 For more information, contact Ruby Gibbs-Williams, NCNW sponsorship chair, at 803-468-8340. You can also email leesection.ncnw@gmail.com
• Springhill Community Mayfest will be Saturday, May 20. Parade will begin at 11 a.m. Music, food, and games. Bounce House for kids. Chinese Auction. For more information, contact Wendy Parnell at 803-427-4578 or wlwparnell@yahoo.com
• Save the date! Juneteenth Celebration will be held Saturday, June 17 from 10 a.m. until at the old Bishopville High School football field, 123 East College St.