BISHOPVILLE — The Lee County School District will have a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday, May 24, at noon for its new consolidated elementary school. The ceremony will take place on the site across from Lee Central Middle School and adjacent to Charlene Lane.
The public is invited to attend this momentous occasion. The South Carolina Department of Education allocated $42 million in state funds to Lee County School District to replace and help upgrade aging facilities. The funds are part of $140 million set aside in this year’s budget to renovate what the State Department of Education deems “disadvantaged schools.”
Some federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds are also included in this allocation. Lee County School District Superintendent Bernard McDaniel Sr. said, “We’re excited about the groundbreaking ceremony and we look forward to the construction of the new school in Lee County.”