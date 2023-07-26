BISHOPVILLE
Bishopville’s very own, Maelee Lanford (McCutchen) was recently crowned Little Miss South Carolina 2023! The daughter of Stephanie and Kyle McCutchen, and the granddaughter of Tim and Marie Amerson and Tommy and Robin McCutchen, Maelee, 8, was crowned at the Little Miss and Teen Miss South Carolina Pageant held in Lexington July 11-15.
Taryn McCutchen is the proud aunt of Maelee, who she says has worked hard to get ready for the state competition.
“Maelee has accomplished so much in one year,” McCutchen says. “She’s won numerous titles while working towards Little Miss South Carolina.”
Throughout the year, she prepared by competing in various pageants throughout the state, McCutchen said. Maelee holds the titles of Little Miss Lizardman Ultimate Grand Supreme, Junior Miss Tigertown (Palmetto State Pageant), Little Miss Southern States (American United Miss), Carolina Grace Jr. Grand Supreme, along with several others.
“I am just so proud of her for the hard work and dedication she has put into chasing her dreams,” McCutchen said.
A student at Hammond Academy in Columbia, Maelee also completed many hours of community service throughout the year and headed up projects to promote her platform, Maelee’s Mail, with the goal of “spreading smiles for miles.”
“I’m also so proud of how she’s touched our community through her platform, Maelee’s Mail,” McCutchen said. “She collected donations to create Easter baskets for the children’s home in Turbeville; she created New Year’s Eve party hats for the residents of McCoy nursing center, and she made Valentine’s treat bags for our first responders here in Lee County to thank them for all they do for us, in addition to several other projects.”
To earn the title of Little Miss South Carolina, Maelee competed in different stages of competition over a week’s time, including interview, beauty and talent.
In addition to winning the title of Little Miss South Carolina 2023, she was also awarded second runner up in the talent competition for her age division. Maelee will be making appearances throughout her reign and will continue to promote her platform and the Little Miss South Carolina Organization through various community service projects.
“Maelee has proven pageantry isn’t just about being pretty--it’s about what you can give back, and she’s done just that,” McCutchen says. “Her family and I are so excited to see what all she will accomplish while she holds this title and we will continue to be her biggest cheerleaders. I look forward to watching her travel the state and serve our community as Little Miss South Carolina 2023. Be sure to follow her on social media as she continues to make Bishopville proud!”
Little Miss and Teen Miss South Carolina is one of the state’s oldest pageant systems for children and young adults. It was founded in 1971 by the late Linda Floyd in Sumter, S.C. The LMSC pageant promotes community service and academic excellence, as well as encouraging poise and positive self-esteem in the contestants.