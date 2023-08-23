Every morning my mother would awake us boys to do our farm chores and eat a hearty breakfast before school.
“Mama, where’s the catsup?” we’d always say. The aroma of hot biscuits, grits and ham on the old iron cooking stove had filled the kitchen. Just the right food to get us kids off to school.
Every country kitchen had homemade catsup for grits. The tasty red liquid was made of marble-sized tomatoes known by us country folks as catsup tomatoes. Once you planted them around the yard they would grow back each year from the scattered seeds.
Every morning my mother would slow cook those grits ground at Schrocks-Halls Mill. Grits were made from our very own farm corn. We boys would take our plate of grits, creating a mouth-watering delicacy with fresh churned farm butter and catsup. Such was a delight thanks to our catsup.
I continue to enjoy grits and catsup even as an adult. In the 1970s I enjoyed my grits and catsup every morning at the Dixie Café before my journey to the Court House.
On one particular week, I noticed on a couple of mornings there wasn’t any catsup on any of the tables. About the third morning as I approached the door I noticed my good friend Billy Baskin hurriedly removing the bottles from the tables.
Now I can understand the plight of Billy. He helped established the Rescue Squad and worked with it for years and the redness of catsup probably gave him a sense of foreboding.
But for him to deprive a county boy of his catsup was not appropriate. Still, I forgave him; he was a city boy and did not appreciate the delicacy of us country folks. Of course, I reminded Billy every chance I got of his crime.
Just another time in the lives of us country folks.