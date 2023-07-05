BISHOPVILLE — The second annual Lizard Man Stomp couldn’t have turned out any better! Held Saturday, June 24 in downtown Bishopville, the event drew folks from near and far, organizers said. Margaret Copeland, a member of the Friends of the Lizard Man Committee, the group responsible for the Stomp, said this year’s event was, as promised, “bigger and better. It was just awesome; that’s the only word for it. I’ve gotten so many comments, calls and texts from people saying how much they enjoyed it. The only complaint I got was that it didn’t last long enough! I think that’s a pretty wonderful complaint to have.”
Organizers estimate around 2,000 people attended the Stomp, enjoying the 10 a.m. parade, arts and crafts, live music, children’s games and activities, a car show, food vendors and much more. “At the first Lizard Man Stomp last year, we estimated we had around 500 or 600 people attend,” Copeland said. “At that event, 50 children got their faces painted; this year we doubled that number. Some of our food vendors said they sold out of food so we know this year’s crowd was much, much larger. Main Street stayed full of folks until the Stomp ended at 2 p.m.”
And everywhere you looked, there was plenty of information on Lee County’s legend—the Lizard Man—whether it was at artist Robert Howell’s Lizard Man Lounge or listening to the crytid’s story being told by speakers or being sung about by Roy Atkinson, who wrote a song in honor of the Lizard Man, one that even has its own dance to go along with it.
Music was also provided by the Green Swamp Collective and also by local deejay, Tiz Laney.
There were 18 booths of arts and crafts at 238 Marketplace, Copeland said.
“Everybody I saw was having fun,” she said. “Children and families were out and that’s what we want. We just couldn’t have asked for a better day. It was just good, clean, wholesome fun.”
The Lizard Man himself rode in the parade and visited throughout the day. “He was available to have pictures taken with folks and everyone got a kick out of that,” Copeland said. “The goal is, we don’t want children to be afraid of the Lizard Man because he never hurt anybody. The children loved him because he was so friendly.”
Millie Scott with the Friends of the Lizard Man Committee said the theme for the parade was “Lizard Man Mania.” Parade winners were: Most Unique — The Little Florist; Biggest Impact — Spider Cars; and Best Theme — Lee County Girl Scouts.
Winners of the car show were: Best of Show — George Wallace; Best Truck — George Wallace; and Best Car — Bill Jordan.
“We also asked downtown merchants to decorate their windows and the winner of that contest was Southern Connections,” Scott said.
She said this year’s Stomp is “much-needed for our community. I’m proud to be a part of this growing event and look forward to next year’s Stomp being even bigger and better! I also thank everyone who participated and made this possible for our town.”
She said Friends of the Lizard Man want to keep the Stomp as an annual event. “The goal of the Stomp is to preserve the legend of the Lizard Man,” Copeland said. “And in the process, we’re drawing people to Bishopville and Lee County to see what we have to offer. Because we do have a lot to offer!”
The Stomp also celebrated the 35th anniversary of the first sighting of the Lizard Man near Scape Ore Swamp in the Browntown area of Lee County. As the story goes, on a lonely, dark rural road in June 1988, a teenage boy on his way home from work at McDonald’s got a flat tire and while changing it was surprised by a 6 foot tall, scaly reptile creature with red eyes.
Two days later, that teen, Christopher Davis, reported the incident to the local sheriff, Liston Truesdale, who was leery of the story so administered a polygraph test, which Davis passed. He told the sheriff that the creature came out of the swamp, running towards him as he changed the tire. Davis was able to jump into his car and take off, just as the creature reached his car door.
“The sheriff then launched a full scale investigation to locate this creature from Scape Ore Swamp,” Friends of the Lizard Man Committee Chairman George Roberts said. “It had been reported that butter beans were being stolen from the Elmore Butter Bean Shed on Browntown Road. Once this creature was sighted, it was thought that this just might be the subject doing the stealing.”
Further attesting to the validity of Davis’ sighting were blood hound dogs, sent out to track but wouldn’t do their work, “sensing the creature was not human,” Roberts said.
As the word spread, media from around world descended on Lee County in hopes of learning more about this mysterious creature. “And thus was born the Legend of the Lizard Man of Scape Ore Swamp,” Roberts said.
For quite a while after the initial sighting, there were reports of lizard-like footprints being discovered or folks reporting that some kind of creature had chewed the bumpers off of cars but those reports eventually faded away. And Copeland points out that the Lizard Man has never been reported to have hurt anyone.
“He’s a good guy, he belongs to Lee County, and that’s why we celebrate him,” she said.