The Good Samaritans for All People, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization based in Lee County, annually provides food, gifts, school supplies, and toys for those in need throughout the year, will hold a giveaway on Aug. 5.
Each summer, just before the start of school, the Good Samaritans hold their school supply, new clothing and food giveaway.
The purpose is to provide these items to school-aged children in Lee County who would be considered underserved on the first day of school.
“We distribute at no charge school supplies, food items, and some new clothing to help fill this gap and have these children ‘school ready,’ ” said Rev. Eddie Thomas, founder of the Good Samaritans.
This year the event will be held on Saturday, August 5 at the old Bishopville High School gym on North Main Street. “We will operate from 8 a.m. until noon but everything is first come, first served, so arrive early,” Thomas said.
This event is supported by the Lee County School District.
Many children will be served and prepared for the upcoming school year. If you have any questions about this release, please contact Fletcher Smith at 864-363-0630.