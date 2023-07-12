The first practice for Fall 2023 high school athletes in North Carolina will be on July 31, according to the N.C. High School Athletic Association website (nchsaa.org).
NCHSAA released a recommendation on July 10 suggesting coaches make “a note of any athletes with a history of heat illness, sickle cell trait, or if an athlete is on certain medications. These athletes are more at risk for heat illness. … the Wet Bulb Globe Temperature (WBGT) Index and Athletic Activity Chart must be followed, even during summer workouts.”
The temperature in Lenoir is expected to reach 90 degrees on Thursday, July 13, according to weather.com. NCHSAA recommends scheduling workouts early in the morning or late in the evening to avoid the worst of the heat. All athletes should begin each workout adequately hydrated, per NCHSAA.
West Caldwell High will host cross-county rival South Caldwell in the first varsity football game of the 2023 season for both programs on Aug. 18 starting at 7:30 p.m. in Gamewell
The Spartans defeated West Caldwell, 28-7, in the 2022 season opener. South Caldwell did most of its damage on the ground in the win over West, piling up 463 yards and four touchdowns on 56 carries (8.3 per touch); Suan Moore rushed for 184 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries, while quarterback Anderson Raynor was also effective with 12 carries for 162 yards and one TD, according to maxpreps.com.
South Caldwell, which plays in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, finished 4-6 overall last year.
The Warriors were winless in 2021 and 2022. West Caldwell is on a 21-game losing streak that dates back to 2020.
Hibriten High will open the 2023 season at Hickory High on Aug. 18 (7:30 p.m.).
The Panthers were the class of Caldwell County in 2022. They defeated South Caldwell, 49-35, and cruised past West Caldwell, 60-14. Hibriten finished 6-6 overall last season, and won a 3A playoff game.
Hibriten finished second in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference with a 4-1 record. Watauga is the league’s defending champion.
The Panthers scored an average of 32.8 points per game last season and allowed an average of 36.8 ppg.
Hibriten will play at West Caldwell on Sept. 1 and will conclude the 2023 regular season at South Caldwell on Oct. 27.