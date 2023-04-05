BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Lee County First Steps, in collaboration with Save the Children USA-SC, will host an Early Childhood Summit Carnival of Reading, with the theme “Children at the Center,” on Thursday, April 20, from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at Bishopville High School Memorial Gymnasium, 121 East College Street.
“The purpose of this year’s summit is to engage families and communities, through a focused collaboration, to ensure the best outcomes for children,” said Lee County First Steps Executive Director Alexis Pipkins Sr. “Vendors are invited to support our goal of focusing on issues that impact the children and families in the Lee County community.”
In addition, there will be heightened awareness of the month of April being Prevent Child Abuse and Neglect Awareness Month during the Summit’s Carnival from First Step partner Children’s Trust of SC. “We also welcome contributions in the form of supplies for bag stuffers, door prizes, and swag for the carnival,” Pipkins said. “During the event, we will adhere to all CDC and DHEC regulations and procedures for social distancing and masks.”
On Friday, April 21, at 6:30 p.m., as a part of this year’s Summit, a free Professional Development Symposium will be offered on the following topics: Cradle to Literacy and Pyramid Model at SIMT (Florence- Darlington Technical College), located at 1951 Pisgah Road, Florence. “Early care and education providers and directors, parents, and community members are invited to attend this free training which will end with a ‘Grab and Go Dinner,’ ” Pipkins said.
The Summit will culminate on Wed., May 3 at 6 p.m. with the Celebrating Early Learning Gala at SIMT in Florence. “There will be parent testimonials on the impact of First Steps on parenting services, early child issues and family supports,” Pipkins said. The keynote speaker for this event will be Orlando Hudson, a Darlington native who was a major league baseball (2002-2012) for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Minnesota Twins, San Diego Padres and Chicago White Sox. “A wonderful dinner and live entertainment will be part of the evening to ‘Celebrate Early Learning’ in the Pee Dee and Wateree Regions,” Pipkins said. “This event is free and will be limited to 350 registered guests.”