BISHOPVILLE — A Lee Central High School student was taken into custody last week after posting threats on social media.
Sheriff Daniel Simon said he was alerted on May 6 that someone had posted threats “about shooting the school up on Monday” on social media.
“We immediately started working closely with the Lee County School District and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) to add extra protection for the schools as we worked diligently on this case,” Simon said. SLED’s division on computer crimes assisted local authorities in tracking down the juvenile who created the post, he said.
When law enforcement interviewed the subject, “he admitted doing it; we arrested him, took him to the Department of Juvenile Justice and he had his first hearing on Friday,” Simon said. “I’d like to thank all of the agencies involved for their hard work and partnership on this.”
On Monday, May 8, many parents chose to keep their children home and not send them to school, Lee County Superintendent of Education Bernard McDaniel said. “As I said in my correspondence with parents, I certainly understand the difficult decision they had with regards to allowing their children to come to school in spite of the threats via social media,” he said. “With everything going on around the country, I’m sure everyone felt a sense of heightened concern and I do appreciate that. I shared with our parents that we had a major law enforcement presence at the high school, and all of our schools, and encouraged parents to allow their children to return to school Tuesday because we had state testing.”
McDaniel said by Wednesday “everything was back to normal” in the district and the majority of students had returned.
The superintendent said the ninth grade student is “being dealt with by law enforcement right now and then the district’s recommendation will follow board policy with regards on how we deal with this from a disciplinary standpoint.”