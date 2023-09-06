BISHOPVILLE — Marlene Mitchell-Golding is the Lee County School District 2023-2024 Teacher of the Year. She was recognized at the district’s opening ceremony held Aug. 9.
“There’s no greater feeling than receiving this recognition from your peers,” a delighted Mitchell-Golding told the audience gathered in the Lee Central Middle School auditorium after learning she had been named district Teacher of the Year. “And thank you to my West Lee family, the small school with the biggest heart.”
She encouraged her fellow teachers to “persist, hold on, press on because the rewards at the end of the day are what drive us to be that educator we strive to be.”
Mitchell-Golding, who came from Jamaica to teach in the United States, is a second grade teacher at West Lee Elementary and holds a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction.
District officials called Mitchell-Golding “a good communicator, who is adaptable and knows her students.”
As a teacher, she said she is “passionate about building relationships with students that provide a sense of community that will enable them to grow as learners. I have a deep sense of pride when I see my students achieve. I believe self discovery is an important philosophy and I see each student as a unique masterpiece with purpose and promise.”
Mitchell-Golding was joined onstage by the other LCSD Teacher of the Year finalists: Pam Tisdale, Dennis Elementary; Olecia Barnes, Lower Lee Elementary; Lashawn Johnson, Lee Central Middle; and Zenobia Johnson-McKnight, Lee Central High, as well as the 2022-2023 District Teacher of the Year, Mauvette Doyley.
LCSD Superintendent Bernard McDaniels said the district’s teachers “are the heart and soul of the district. Their dedication, passion and expertise make them invaluable in molding young minds while laying the basis for a very bright and compassionate future. The contributions they provide extend far beyond Lee County, as the impact they have on their students reverberate through generations, making them true leaders of progress and education.”