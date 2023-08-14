A traffic stop on Aug. 12 in the Fort Lawn area led to charges for possession with intent to distribute marijuana and unlawful possession of a pistol.
According to a post from the Chester County Sheriff's Office, 'On August 12, 2023, at approximately 12:05 a.m., Chester County Sheriff's Deputies were conducting patrols in the Fort Lawn area when they initiated a traffic stop on US Hwy #21 (Catawba River Road) near the intersection of Deer Branch Road. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Michael Robinson.
During the traffic stop, Deputies conducted a search of the vehicle and seized the following items:
A Glock 9mm pistol and more than seven pounds of marijuana inside a book bag.
Michael Robinson was arrested and transported to the Chester County Detention Center.
Sheriff's Deputies have charged Robinson with the following crimes:
Unlawful Carry of a Pistol
Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana.
According to Detention Center records, Robinson was released on a total of $13,000 for for both charges.