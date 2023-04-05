I’m from the old school of thought and firmly believe there are just some customs that will always be correct and cannot be compromised.
Respect or remarks to the contrary do not make any change right regardless. In the good ole days, males were guys and females were gals. It especially disturbs me when we’re out for a wonderful evening meal and the waitress addresses us as “you guys.”
I politely remind her that I’m the guy and my dinner partner is a gal. It just doesn’t seem right to us older folks that these folks don’t know the difference between a male and female. I certainly believe men and women should have equal opportunity along with its benefits without the sex change.
Webster’s Dictionary says a guy is a male and a gal is a female and to attempt otherwise is certainly not the standard for us older folks from the good ole days.
Just the way it will always be for us country folk.