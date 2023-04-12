BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Thanks to a generous and sizable donation, the Lee County Animal Shelter will now be able to assist local pet owners who want to get their animals spayed or neutered.
The local shelter, like all shelters around the state and even the country, is looking for ways to deal with the increased number of stray animals in our community. One area of focus for utilizing this funding will be to sponsor a reduced price spay and neuter program for the pets of Lee County residents. The goal is to reduce the stray animal population in Lee County by encouraging residents to spay or neuter their pets and help lower the number of puppies and kittens which are brought to the shelter or found abandoned in our community.
A typical spay or neuter for a pet can cost as much as $200, based on the type of procedure, the size of the animal and other variables between various animals. The shelter is working with a veterinarian group which will provide a reduced rate for these procedures and enable this program to stretch these dollars as far as possible. Through this program, the shelter will allow residents to register one pet per household and have the procedure completed for a cost of $50 per dog or $30 per cat being paid by the owner; the balance of the cost for the procedure will be paid for through the private donation.
Anyone interested in registering a pet can call the Lee County Animal Shelter between the hours of 8:30-11:30am, Wednesday-Friday; the phone number at the Animal Shelter is 803-483-7387 (PETS).
A list of pets for spay or neuter will be developed on a first come-first serve basis. The procedure must be paid for at least 48 hours prior to the scheduled time for surgery. The goal is to perform spay or neuters on a minimum of 50 dogs and 40 cats through this program. The first surgeries will be scheduled for the week of April 17-21. If there are slots available for pets after May 15, each household which has participated will be eligible for one additional procedure on a second family pet.
Residents must provide a driver’s license at the time of payment to ensure you are a county resident.