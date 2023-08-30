You may say that you have many friends. On Facebook you may have hundreds of friends. One of my nieces says she has over 4,000 friends. But are these people really friends or just acquaintances? You may not have ever seen your Facebook friends in person nor have ever talked to them in person. In your day-to-day life, you have associates, policemen, politicians, coworkers, and neighbors. Are they really your friends?
A friend is a pal, buddy, companion. A friend has a close and good relationship. A friend, a true friend, is a valuable and rare commodity. A true friend will do the “inconvenient” for you, the “uncomfortable” for you, and “suffer” for you. A true friend will tell you the truth, whether you like it or not. Therefore, you may have many acquaintances, but very few true friends and normally even less BFF (Best Friend Forever) who will go the last mile for you.
There is One who wants to be our BFF. There is One who offers us infinite friendship. There is One whom we need to call our BFF. That One is Jesus.
Jesus has shown He wants to be our friend, because He has made an investment in our friendship. Jesus has laid the foundation for our friendship which is based upon love.
Because of God’s love for us, Jesus died for us “while we were yet sinners” (Romans 5:8). Jesus invested His life for our friendship, and for us not to feel the wrath of God, hell. He demonstrated God’s love for us.
What would you give up for your friend? Would you give up your money, time, talent, or life? You may have gone through a rough situation where you just knew you could count on a certain friend — for financial support, time to help you, a listening ear, or some other need. To your amazement, and possibly dismay, your BFF was not there for you. You may have felt hurt or betrayed.
Jesus is not a fair weather friend who cannot be found when things get rough. He is with you always. Jesus, who gave His life for sinners, wants to be their BFF. He does not condemn His friends. He is their intercessor in heaven before the Father because all have sinned and come short of God’s glory (Romans 3:23). As in Proverbs, Jesus is often referred to as “a friend that sticketh closer than a brother” (v. 24).
Jesus called His disciples “friends.” Jesus died for His friends, and He died for His enemies. To move from enemy to friend is an easy act. Accept Jesus as your Lord and Savior. Romans 10:9 says, “To confess with your mouth the Lord Jesus, and believe in your heart that God has raised him from the dead, you shall be saved.”
Jesus’ investment in our relationship shows God’s agape love, unconditional love, for us. Now it’s up to us to accept His request to be our friend, our BFF.