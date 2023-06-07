BISHOPVILLE — Marilyn McKnight is passionate about what she does. And it absolutely shows. Her enthusiasm and excitement are evident when she talks about her life’s work, her eyes bright and a smile on her face that simply doesn’t go away.
The founder and CEO of Peace Love Glory LLC, (PLG), McKnight’s in-home care business, which employs 127 people and serves 280 clients, has been the fulfillment of a “calling to provide a friendly, family-oriented environment with flexible in-home support,” she says. “Our mission is to provide compassion, comfort and exceptional care to individuals who need assistance with the activities of daily living….And I love what I do; I really, really do.”
Originally from Washington, D.C., McKnight arrived in Lee County in 2012. “God sent me here,” she says. “I didn’t know anything about Lee County. I was actually with another provider in the same business. One day, Mr. Eddie Scarborough told me, ‘If you can work for somebody else, you can do it yourself.’ So I stepped out on faith.”
With a lot of prayer, McKnight opened Peace Love Glory In-Home Care in Bishopville in 2016 in a little building on East Church Street. She is always careful to give God credit for all that she has been able to accomplish.
“And God gave me the name of the business,” she says. “When He told me to do this, I said, ‘Okay, God, I need a name and that’s the name He gave me—Peace Love Glory. When I leave this office in the evenings, I leave with peace in my heart. I love everybody. And Marilyn doesn’t get the glory; God gets the glory. And that’s why the blessings are coming.”
McKnight and her staff recently received another blessing when they moved into a new home—the former Suburban Propane building located at 510 Highway 15 South, just outside of the city limits.
Last month, a ribbon cutting was held to celebrate PLG’s new location, which has been beautifully renovated and updated.
“When we got this new building, it all happened in 30 days,” McKnight says. “God sent a blessing in December when I drove by here and saw the sign saying the building was for sale so I called but it was already under contract.”
But the sale did not go through and three months later, on March 7, the building’s owner called McKnight to see if she was still interested in the property. “I immediately said yes!” McKnight said. She was able to purchase the building, paying for it in full. “On March 30 I got the key,” McKnight said. “I was able to pay for the property so there is no mortgage and what a blessing that it. March 31 was seven years I’ve been in business. I’m a church-going person and seven years means completion. Completion means that, at 109 East Church Street, the job was finished. This is a new office, a new beginning—God was ready to take me to a new chapter and the next adventure.”
Still, when she’s feeling nostalgic, McKnight will drive by PLG’s old location on Church Street. “I’ll just talk to the Lord,” she says. “I’ll say, ‘Lord, just look at where I started and where you’ve brought me to now.’ It has been a blessing over the past seven years…I just want God to continue to use me as a vessel to help his people. That’s what it’s all about when it comes to Peace Love Glory and Marilyn McKnight.”
Peace Love Glory, which serves the elderly, children and adults with special needs and others, strives to provide in-home caregiver support and service with daily living activities to help maintain independence and quality of life at home with the family, friends and community their clients want to keep.
PLG provides a trained, professional caregiver for a few hours each day to help the individual “get through the difficult parts of the day, so that they have more time and energy to enjoy the ‘good stuff,’ ” McKnight says.
As a part of the Lee County community, McKnight’s goal is to get involved and serve in any way she and her company can.
“It has been a blessing to help God’s people,” she says. “You see on our sign ‘Passion to Care.’ You have to have passion in home care…You’ve got to love what you do and people can tell it. They can pick up your spirit and they can tell.”
McKnight, who earned a nursing degree from Howard University in Washington, D.C., has an extensive background in the field of in-home care and the healthcare field. “When I moved to South Carolina, I started working as a nurse at MUSC,” she said. “I also worked for numerous providers in marketing and as an office manager--so I guess God put me there to teach me and prepare me to start my own business. I believe God gave me a gift and He wants me to utilize it to help His people.”
McKnight is well-known in the Florence community, where she lives. She also operates an in-home care business there, with an office located on West Evans Street.
She is justifiably proud of her staff. “We have highly trained caregivers and office staff who provide clients and their families the support they need to continue to thrive in the comfort of their own homes,” McKnight says. Her staff also assists clients trying to navigate the frequently complicated healthcare system. “Not everyone has a computer or access to email,” she says. “I always tell my office staff they have to assist people in the process from the beginning to the end, helping them get the resources they need.”
Her philosophy is simple—and kind. “I tell my staff to just take care of these people as if it was your mother, father or other family member,” McKnight says.
PLG employs experienced personal care aides, nurses and staff and all services are monitored by service coordinators and supervised by a registered nurse. They have clients in Lee, Sumter, Florence, Darlington, Kershaw, Dillon, Marion and Williamsburg counties.
“We have a very diverse staff here and we treat each other like family,” McKnight says.
An admitted workaholic, if she’s not in church, McKnight is usually in her office. “Actually, when I get out of church, I usually head over here to my office,” she says with a laugh. “It’s not so much like work when you love what you’re doing….but I do plan to take a vacation in July, the first I’ve had in five years!”
And wherever she heads for that well-deserved vacation, McKnight knows she’s leaving Peace Love Glory in capable hands.