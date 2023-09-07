In the September 6, 2023 issue of The N&R in the article entitled "3 Chester County veterans presented with Quilts of Valor" it was incorrectly stated that DAV member Ron Poston presented veteran Joe Gaston with a Vietnam veteran medal. He presented the medal to Vietnam veteran Norman Paquin. We apologize for the error.
Clarification In the article entitled "Great Falls native wants to bring Chester County veterans to California celebration" it was stated that perform Aaron Price would sing at the White House in November. The date has not been finalized yet.