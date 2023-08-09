After the paddlings were administered, the lesson would proceed. It consisted mainly of workbook pages which we dutifully completed in school. We had workbooks in almost every subject — English, geography, history, and arithmetic. Grade eight definitely was another year of the workbook. Our textbooks had brown wrapping paper covers, professionally done, to protect their covers. On the first day of school, we received instruction in how to place the covers on the books so they could be used by the next generation.
I continued to be very reticent. One example: We were told to open our workbooks (in some subject) and complete the designated pages. Unfortunately, I didn’t have a pencil and was too timid to walk to the front of the room to ask for one. In a moment of inspiration (or probably desperation), I fished a nickel out of my pocket and decided that the dirt around the edges might be enough for one answer. Wrong!
I simply sat there until Mr. Ryder noticed that I wasn’t doing anything. He handed me a pencil — without sarcasm and without making a federal case of the issue. Today, some teachers (even in middle school) provide cans or small boxes of pencils or pens, so students don’t have to demonstrate responsibility for bringing any to school. Yet homework requires that they have one. They simply don’t have to keep up with their own writing instruments.
We were expected to memorize and recite Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address in front of the class. I was not prepared and studied frantically while some of my classmates (mostly girls) volunteered. Mr. Ryder followed along in his copy so he could provide prompting if necessary. Finally, I felt confident enough to take my turn — and did quite well.
This episode reminds me of my nephew Todd. As an elementary student, he had not prepared a report, and, deciding to “fake it,” marched himself to the front of his class with a clipboard of several sheets of blank paper and proceeded to “read” his report. The teacher discovered the deception only after, to add realism, Todd flipped over the first page, and Mrs. Eagle Eye discovered that it was blank! Smart boy. Perhaps not quite as smart in this case.
Back to Mr. Ryder. He was an avid deer hunter, and he spent considerable time discussing how to prepare for the hunt, how to hunt, and what to do after a deer was killed. Some of the boys really enjoyed the lessons. Since my family did not approve of guns (not even cap pistols), I was completely disinterested and probably spent my time completing the workbook pages, working ahead whenever time permitted.
However, there was another topic in which Mr. Ryder was very much interested. He was a state checker champion and had earned that honor on several occasions. It was his daily practice to teach us how to play — and play well. He would set up a checkerboard in the top middle drawer of his desk and place two chairs beside him — one on the right and one on the left. The person on the left would be his opponent, and the student on the right would watch and learn in preparation for competing in the next game.
This activity would continue for what seemed like hours. I’m not aware that anyone complained, because we all had time to complete our homework in school unless we slept (as some of my classmates did). The rule seemed to be that as long as we didn’t bother anybody, we could sleep. That meant no snoring!
Because the principal’s office was in the other building, he didn’t appear nearly as frequently in the elementary school as he probably did in the high school classes. Even when he did, he apparently never discovered what was going on.
Just to be certain, we had “guards” whose job it was to stand at the windowed door and peer down the two hallways. If they warned that someone (meaning an adult, and usually the principal) was approaching, Mr. Ryder would close the drawer and turn to the chalkboard, where several problems, usually arithmetic, were already written. He would then explain those problems to the two students. Thus, any passer-by always saw a roomful of students busily at work and two of them receiving instruction at the board.
I did as well in playing checkers (after that excellent instruction) as I did poorly in hunting deer. Although I haven’t played in decades, I consider myself a really good player.
At the end of the year, all of us, including the ones who never did their work, possibly because of laziness and possibly because they didn’t understand it, were promoted to high school. Although I had made five A’s in arithmetic (now math) on my report card, I made a C on the last six-week grading period. Unfortunately, that last grade was used to assign us to mathematics classes in the ninth grade. Thus, I was enrolled in something which must have been basic math.
Now, as Paul Harvey was fond of saying, for the rest of the story. Many years later, I became a college professor and reading consultant. On one occasion while making a day-long presentation to a group of teachers, I stressed the importance of their staying on task and concentrating on instruction. I told the story about my eighth-grade teacher and then continued with what I hoped were some practical suggestions for teachers.
At lunchtime, one member of the audience informed me that he knew my eighth-grade teacher. I protested that he must be mistaken, for I had neither revealed his name nor the county in which I had attended school. “No,” he insisted, “I know the man. I used to teach with him. His name is Mr. Ryder; he used to teach in _____ County.”
My informant proceeded to describe the same kinds of episodes which had occurred in his school system. I expressed shock and wondered why the checker champion had left my school. Maybe he was caught playing checkers rather than teaching and he was “crowned?” I didn’t know. But where was he then?