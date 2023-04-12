During the ice storm back a couple of winters ago, we lost power for three and a half days.
The power went off around 10 a.m. on Wednesday morning and didn’t come back on until around 7 p.m. Friday.
It happened during the coldest part of the season with daytime temperatures in the 40s and well below freezing at night.
With no heat, hot water or lights, we hunkered down and lived like cavemen for what seemed like an eternity.
I kept in touch with family and friends by cellphone with very short calls because I didn’t want the battery to go dead. Twice I had to recharge at one of the businesses in town that still had power.
When I told my niece Monica that I hadn’t showered or shaved for a few days, she laughed and said not to worry because a 3-day-old beard is considered sexy on a man. Huh? Since when? She just laughed and said, “Trust me.”
Hmmm! This must be a new generational thing.
So that’s why celebrities like Brad Pitt, George Clooney and Harry Connick Jr. have their pictures on the magazine covers with a 3-day-old stubble.
I often wondered about that. They never seem to a grow a full beard, just the scruffy stubble after not shaving for a few days. And that’s sexy?
But how could that be? When I was their age, sometimes I skipped shaving on a Saturday and when I tried to snuggle up to my wife that night, she would always say, “Honey, you need to shave.”
But according to my niece, times have changed. So I laid off the razor for a couple of days just to see what kind of reaction I got from the people I meet.
As I strolled around the mall and down at the post office and at the supermarket, smiling at everyone, most people gave me a strange look and others simply looked the other way. Several older women quickly moved on after giving me that “he must be a pervert look.”
So I headed over to the Waffle House to see my favorite waitress, sassy Sadie Brown for the ultimate test. I expected Sadie to compliment me on my new look or something of that nature.
But when she finally came to take my order, the first thing she said to me was, “what happened; you forgot to shave this morning.” When I mentioned George Clooney and Brad Pitt, she quickly snapped back with, “When you become their age — again — and start making the kind of money, they’re making, then let’s have this conversation again. As for now, you could use a shave.”
So much for scruffy and the brother-of-Bigfoot look.