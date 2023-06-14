Going green for the Lizard Man! Left to right, B.K. Hopkins, Mary Peacock and Little Florist owner Janice Atkinson tie a green ribbon around one of downtown’s oak tree in preparation for the Lizard Man Stomp June 24. To show her support of the Stomp, Atkinson donated the ribbon and made the bows that give Main Street a “green flair” for the upcoming Stomp. She has also decorated her business window and encourages other downtown merchants to do the same!