BISHOPVILLE — It’s almost time for the Lizard Man Stomp! The second annual event will be Saturday, June 24 in downtown Bishopville. There will be plenty of entertainment, great food, a parade, and of course, the Lizard Man!
Friends of the Lizard Man Committee Chairman George Roberts said the stomp is held to preserve the legend of the Lizard Man, draw folks from out of town to Bishopville and promote what Lee County has to offer. “This year’s Stomp is shaping up to be bigger and better, including a parade with the theme ‘Lizard Man Mania.’ ”
The parade route will begin at Food Lion and come through downtown, ending at Cedar Lane. If you’d like to participate in the parade, applications can be picked up at State Farm, the Lee County Chamber of the Commerce, the S.C. Cotton Museum, and Stuckey and Alexander on Main Street. There is no entry fee and walking units are welcome.
“And you’ll get a chance to see the creature from Scape Ore Swamp as he rides in the parade,” Roberts said. “Come one, come all, and enjoy the festivities on the anniversary of the Lizard Man’s 1988 appearance in Lee County.”
The Green Swamp Collective will play live throughout the day at the Stomp. According to the website, the Green Swamp Collective is “a group of musicians who write and record our music a stone’s throw from the Green Swamp in Sumter County, S.C. Our songs are inspired by life and all that comes with it. The band’s sound is a bit country with a folksy touch. Sometimes it might lean towards bluegrass, or it might even rock a little now then.”
Roberts said all of the festivities will be located on Main Street. “We’ll have food trucks, other vendors, children’s games, face painting and line dancing to the Lizard Man Stomp song,” he said. Children’s games will include a ring and corn toss, painting the Lizard Man, and more.
There will also be an indoor arts and crafts show at 238 Market Place on Main Street, with vendors selling a variety of items including jewelry, Lizard Man keychains, art, wreaths, kids’ caps, custom candles, home decor and much more. Local artist and author Derek Smith will there as well, with copies of his newest book, “Bloody Savannah,” and prints of his whimsical artwork.
“There will be a car show that will include trucks, military units and antique farm tractors, as well,” Roberts said.
He noted that it’s been 35 years since the first sighting of the Lizard Man near Scape Ore Swamp in Browntown. As the story goes, the large, scaly creature attacked teenager Christopher Davis’ car as he was driving home from work on a lonely, dark country road one night way back in June of 1988. When the teen told then Sheriff Liston Truesdale about what had happened to him, word quickly got out and the legend of Lee County’s Lizard Man was born.
The county was quickly descended upon by thousands of media and the curious, who wanted a chance to see the creature, described as having “burning red eyes, scales and three-clawed hands,” firsthand.
Several other “sightings” occurred soon after, along with damage to vehicles, that were attributed to the Lizard Man and Lee County enjoyed a boon to its economy that memorable summer, as media, tourists and thrill seekers poured in to hunt the phantom of the swamp.
Margaret Copeland, a member of the Friends of the Lizard Man Committee, said a small but dedicated group of volunteers have been planning the return of the Lizard Man for the past 20 years. “We want to get the Lizard Man back where he belongs—as Lee County’s legend,” she said.
Copeland said the event needs the community’s support. “We need volunteers to help with setup and teardown for the Stomp,” Copeland said. If you would like to help, please call 803-229-2679 or email George Roberts at mwatkins1@sc.rr.com
“And please come out on June 24 and ‘stomp’ for the Lizard Man!” she said.