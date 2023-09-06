The Lee Central High School Stallions football team is 1-1 this season. The Stallions lost to Chesterfield High on Aug. 18 by a score of 32-6 in an away non-region game but came back the following week and defeated Great Falls 34-6 in a non-region home game.
The Stallions took on Buford High of Lancaster at home Friday night.
Head coach Justin Danner said his players on this year’s squad are seeing the benefits of participating in spring sports as well as commitment in the weight room. He’s hoping that will pay off when the Stallions tackle the Yellow Jackets, who beat them last season.
The Stallions will play Latta High at home on Friday. Game time is 7:30 p.m.