Minnie Mae Fletcher, 84, died Monday, July 17, 2023.
A daughter of the late John McGriff and the late Cora Crawford, she was born Feb. 27, 1939 in Lancaster.
Funeral service is 2 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at St. John Baptist Church, with the Rev. Billy Barnes officiating, and burial in the church cemetery.
Survivors include one son, David Coffey of Lancaster; one sister, Joan C. Howze of Atlanta, Ga.; seven grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.
Crawford Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences can be sent to crawfh@comporium.net.