BISHOPVILLE — Early voting for the Bishopville municipal election began Monday and will continue until Friday, May 5. The nonpartisan general election for mayor and six seats on city council is set for Tuesday, May 9. Only registered voters who live within the city limits are eligible to cast a ballot, said Lee County Voter Registration and Elections Office Director Stan Barnhill. “There are 2,030 registered voters who live in Bishopville and are eligible to vote,” he said. “We’ve had people coming into the office from areas in the county wanting to vote but if you don’t live in Bishopville and aren’t registered, you can’t vote in this election.”
The mayor’s race, which has garnered a good bit of attention, pits incumbent Grady Brown Sr. against Luke Giddings. Brown, 77, is seeking his second term as mayor while Giddings, 20, is making his first run for public office.
The following incumbent city council members are seeking re-election: Edward Byrd, Wayne Hancock, Shirley Hill, Gloria Lewis and Retta Tindal. In addition, Belinda Hay, Jim Jeko Sr., Keishan Scott and Anderia Quan Wilson will be on the ballot.
One name that will not be on the ballot for the first time in more than three decades is Ennis Bryant Sr., who decided not to seek reelection. “It was not an easy decision for me because I love serving this community and the city has several projects going on right now that I wanted to see through to the finish,” Bryant said. “But I have some health issues and it was time to step aside.”
Polling places for the May 9 election are:
Ward 1: Lee County Fire Department, 122 E. Church St.
Ward 2: Old Fire Station, 113 E. Council St.
Ward 3: Pilot Home, 112 Barnett Drive
Ward 4: Lee County Vocational School, 310 Roland St.
Polls will open at 7 a.m. on Election Day and close at 7 p.m.
Anyone wishing to vote early may do so from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the Lee County Voter Registration and Elections Office, 101 Gregg St.